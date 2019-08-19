Savills : New occupier flies into Swan Court in Hampton, Peterborough

The firm which specialises in products and solutions for separation science, including GC, GCxGC, mass spectrometry and thermal desorption, has agreed to a new five-year lease for the two storey office building totalling 2,311 sq ft (214 sq m).

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Situated in the popular commercial location of Hampton, Swan Court provides good quality office space ideal for the firm to continue its UK expansion. We are very pleased to have secured this deal on behalf of our client.'