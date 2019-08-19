Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : New occupier flies into Swan Court in Hampton, Peterborough

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT

The firm which specialises in products and solutions for separation science, including GC, GCxGC, mass spectrometry and thermal desorption, has agreed to a new five-year lease for the two storey office building totalling 2,311 sq ft (214 sq m).

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Situated in the popular commercial location of Hampton, Swan Court provides good quality office space ideal for the firm to continue its UK expansion. We are very pleased to have secured this deal on behalf of our client.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
06:27aSAVILLS : New occupier flies into Swan Court in Hampton, Peterborough
PU
08/16SAVILLS : One of Scotland's most legendary castles to be sold after an extraordi..
PU
08/15SAVILLS : Refurbishment starts on The Ink Building in Glasgow
PU
08/15WORLD CITIES SEE PRIME RESIDENTIAL R : LA leads the world pack; Berlin sets the ..
PU
08/15SAVILLS : Edinburgh's world-famous Princes Street has a real opportunity to move..
PU
08/15SAVILLS : Right direction for owner occupier as it purchases building at Compass..
PU
08/14SAVILLS : DWS Completes ca £600m Vita Student Investment
PU
08/14SAVILLS : British Land instructs Savills at London's Paddington Central
PU
08/14SAVILLS : Pontypridd Iceland bags a new owner
PU
08/14SAVILLS : UK all-sector commercial property yield climbs, but prime London harde..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 815 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 88,8 M
Finance 2019 103 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 125 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 031,67  GBp
Last Close Price 826,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC16.90%1 363
CBRE GROUP29.00%16 609
ZILLOW GROUP INC13.36%7 106
JONES LANG LASALLE INC4.92%6 616
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC19.56%3 635
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG12.10%3 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group