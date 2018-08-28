Log in
SAVILLS PLC (SVS)

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
News

Savills : New occupier tries on Centurion Business Centre for…

08/28/2018 | 11:27am CEST

The French online retailer, which specialises in selling 'pre-loved' women's and children's clothing, has agreed to a new 10-year lease for warehouse space totalling 17,657 sq ft (1,640 sq m).

Sam Major, surveyor in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Providing newly refurbished warehouse accommodation in the well-established Centurion Business Centre situated just outside of Peterborough city centre, this is the perfect place for Patatam to set up their business. New to the UK, this proves Peterborough's strength as a commercial location and the quality product that the city currently has on offer.'

Opportunity Peterborough assisted Patatam with its search for a premises.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:26:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 642 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 103 M
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 12,37
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 142 M
