Savills : New occupier tries on Centurion Business Centre for…

The French online retailer, which specialises in selling 'pre-loved' women's and children's clothing, has agreed to a new 10-year lease for warehouse space totalling 17,657 sq ft (1,640 sq m).

Sam Major, surveyor in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Providing newly refurbished warehouse accommodation in the well-established Centurion Business Centre situated just outside of Peterborough city centre, this is the perfect place for Patatam to set up their business. New to the UK, this proves Peterborough's strength as a commercial location and the quality product that the city currently has on offer.'

Opportunity Peterborough assisted Patatam with its search for a premises.