Savills : Norfolk and Norwich well placed to accommodate and adapt to change

The wide ranging report looks at everything from the local property market and the pressing need for new homes, through to investment opportunities, levels of infrastructure and the county's leading agricultural skills and entrepreneurship.

Norfolk and Norwich: Adapting to Change was launched at Norwich's Cinema City with a series of talks chaired by Adnams Chief Executive and former chairman of New Anglia LEP Dr Andy Wood.

In his opening address Dr Wood said that there was no need for Norwich to apologise for its standing in the world and that the city had already done much to put itself on the map, with world leading research and development hubs, a strong and versatile retail offer and a wide range of cultural venues.

Looking ahead to the future of development in the city he added: 'A key focus moving forward will be wellbeing and creating communities that enable people to interact and where physical exercise is encouraged through layout and connectivity. You can no longer look at health and housing in isolation

'We now have a real chance to create communities that promote well thought out design and green space. We need to give people the opportunity to be architects of their own health.'

The event - which was attended by more than 100 industry colleagues and clients - also heard from residential research analysts Emily Williams and Frances Clacy, head of rural research Emily Norton and commercial research analyst Clare Bailey.

The Savills report highlights several opportunities that will help the county to meet future challenges. They include further development in the A11 'Tech Corridor' connecting Norwich and Cambridge and its potential to create £500m of innovation-led growth.

It also says issues such as water abstraction will become increasingly important for the county's farmers but that the creative and well-resourced agricultural sector are well placed to work with the opportunities coming forward - particularly those relating to the environment.

David Merrick, Head of Office at Savills Norwich, said: 'With so many benefits deriving from Norfolk's location, the county should continue to ensure its strengths in research and technology are perceived as world-class, with a clear strategy to continue improvements in transport and infrastructure whilst leading the country on environmental and climate change initiatives.

'Norwich has much to offer both tourists and its local workforce, with the opportunity to connect into east-west links and regenerate the southeast quarter of the city in to a sustainable healthy place to live and work. Carrow Works and the adjacent Deal Ground and Utilities sites is a prime example.'