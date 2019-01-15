Log in
SAVILLS PLC    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/15 05:49:09 am
746.75 GBp   -2.32%
2018AMAZON COM : Investors Drawn to Runner-Up Nashville
DJ
2018SAVILLS PLC : annual earnings release
2017SAVILLS : beats expectations as UK business holds up despite Brexit
RE
Savills : Nottingham City Council purchases Pegasus Business P…

01/15/2019 | 05:33am EST

The two buildings comprise 64,640 sq ft (6,005 sq m) of Grade A office space situated next to East Midlands International Airport.

The sale follows three recent lettings at the park, which will contribute to the combined annual rental income. Air Logistics Limited has agreed to a new 10-year lease for 7,369 sq ft (684 sq m) on part of the second floor of Unit 2A Donington Court, whilst Wates Construction Limited has also agreed to a 10-year lease for 6,040 sq ft (561 sq m) on part of the ground floor.

Additionally, HSBC Bank plc, the global banking and financial services organisation, has agreed to new 10-year lease for space in Donington Court totalling 6,232 sq ft (579 sq m) and will occupy the west wing of the second floor in the three storey office building.

Victor Ktori, head of office at Savills Nottingham, comments: 'These two buildings at Pegasus Business Park provided Nottingham City Council with an excellent opportunity to acquire a strong income producing asset. What's more, the scheme is underpinned by the adjacent SEGRO Logistics Park development, which is set to attract a wide range of commercial occupiers to the area, re-establishing it as a top business location and undoubtedly adding value to the existing scheme. We are now bringing forward the UPS investment on the Park and anticipate strong interest.'

Air Logistics Limited was advised by Measures and Company Limited, HSBC was advised by CBRE and Wates Construction Limited was unrepresented.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:33:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 649 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 90,9 M
Yield 2018 3,98%
P/E ratio 2018 11,87
P/E ratio 2019 13,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 1 093 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Charles Helsby Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC8.13%1 410
CBRE GROUP6.22%14 184
ZILLOW GROUP INC5.47%6 581
JONES LANG LASALLE INC7.04%6 019
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG7.43%3 106
FIRSTSERVICE CORP3.06%2 512
