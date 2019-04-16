Savills : Offers in excess of £3 million invited for Polzeath boutique h…

Atlantic House overlooks Polzeath beach and provides, on the ground floor, the opportunity to re-create the famous 'Doom Bar', in a new restaurant and bar space, with the capacity for 200 covers with ocean view dining and 60 covers out on the terrace. Atlantic House is a new modern development of nine privately owned apartments and 12 en-suite boutique rooms together with a bar/restaurant in one of the finest waterfront locations in the UK.

Located in an elevated position with views across Polzeath Beach the property benefits from being situated in the golden triangle between Polzeath, Rock and Padstow which is well known for world famous surfing and sandy beaches.

James Greenslade at Savills comments: 'Atlantic House is a unique opportunity for someone to acquire and re-create the famous Doom Bar as well as open a boutique style hotel occupying a stunning position with amazing ocean views overlooking Polzeath Beach.'