SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Offers in excess of £3 million invited for Polzeath boutique h…

04/16/2019 | 07:23am EDT

Atlantic House overlooks Polzeath beach and provides, on the ground floor, the opportunity to re-create the famous 'Doom Bar', in a new restaurant and bar space, with the capacity for 200 covers with ocean view dining and 60 covers out on the terrace. Atlantic House is a new modern development of nine privately owned apartments and 12 en-suite boutique rooms together with a bar/restaurant in one of the finest waterfront locations in the UK.

Located in an elevated position with views across Polzeath Beach the property benefits from being situated in the golden triangle between Polzeath, Rock and Padstow which is well known for world famous surfing and sandy beaches.

James Greenslade at Savills comments: 'Atlantic House is a unique opportunity for someone to acquire and re-create the famous Doom Bar as well as open a boutique style hotel occupying a stunning position with amazing ocean views overlooking Polzeath Beach.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:22:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 725 M
EBIT 2019 137 M
Net income 2019 42,5 M
Finance 2019 98,8 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 30,58
P/E ratio 2020 12,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 1 322 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC30.83%1 731
CBRE GROUP27.97%17 230
ZILLOW GROUP INC16.96%7 621
JONES LANG LASALLE INC22.32%7 065
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC27.99%4 011
FIRSTSERVICE CORP27.62%3 113
