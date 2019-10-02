Savills : Office space now available at Eaglethorpe Barns, Warmington

Situated within a 19th century converted farm building, the space provides 1,951 sq ft (181 sq m) of good quality office accommodation alongside generous car parking provision.

The scheme has proven popular with occupiers, which has seen Unit 2 and 6 recently let to Independent Mortgage Helpline. The mortgage adviser agreed to a new five-year lease and is set to occupy 3,092 sq ft (287 sq m).

Sam Major, surveyor in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Situated in a picturesque rural setting with excellent access to the A605 and A1 (M), we expect to receive significant enquiries for the additional available space. Eaglethorpe Barns is the ideal location for Mortgage Helpline who are continuing to expand its business and take on more staff within the local area.'