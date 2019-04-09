Savills : Papyrus Business Parc changes hands in Peterborough

Totalling 18,984 sq ft (1,763 sq m), the park comprises modern office accommodation and a 9,120 sq ft (847 sq m) industrial unit currently let to Vindis Group. A further six tenants occupy the additional office space.

Only one suite remains vacant, comprising 832 sq ft (77.29 sq m) at a quoting rent of £10,000 per annum.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space agency team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'Papyrus Business Parc provided the purchaser with an excellent opportunity to acquire a good quality modern scheme with a diverse mix of office and industrial tenants, alongside strong rental income and future asset management potential. We expect to receive considerable interest in the last remaining vacant office suite.'