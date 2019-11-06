Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills: Q1-Q319 Investment volumes in CEE 54% above the 5-year average

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 07:30am EST

Poland, as the largest economy, accounts for 46% of the total GDP of the five countries and has captured 56% of the investment activity in the first nine months of the year with over €4.5bn. The Czech Republic saw transaction turnover reach €2.36bn, about one third of the total, while Hungary and Romania accounted for 6% of the total turnover each and Slovakia for 3%.

Historically, cross border investors have been the strongest players in the region. German, UK and Austrian investors would traditionally dominate these markets accounting for over half of the activity. Over the past three years the share of US and German investors has dropped and the markets witnessed significant inflows from South Africa (14% in 2018) and Asia (12% in 2018). Most notably in the first nine months of 2019, Korean investors increased their share of activity from 4% last year to 14%. Recent deals involving South Korean capital include the purchase of the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Prague, with Savills advising the buyer.

Competition for the best assets has caused a fast yield compression over the past few quarters in the region. The average prime CBD yield in the five countries was down to 5.26% in Q3 19, 28 bps lower than last year and 12 bps below the previous quarter. Prime CBD office yields are lowest in Prague at 3.9% followed by Warsaw (4.5%) and Budapest (4.9%), while higher yields of 5.75% and 7% can still be achieved in Bratislava and Bucharest respectively.

Chris Gillum, Head of Offices Regional Investment Advisory EMEA, Savills, says: 'Offices continue to be the most attractive asset class for investment into CEE, accounting for over 60% of the investment volume in the first nine months of the year, a strong rise from 45% over the same period in 2018.

'We have seen an increasing willingness of international capital to enter the region, led by the comparative access to good quality product and healthy fundamentals, explaining the sector's strong performance which we expect will continue to attract investors well into 2020. For example, in October, Corporate Finance House Group, a Middle Eastern investor, acquired the holding structure owning Day Tower office building in Bucharest, its first investment in the country, with Savills advising the buyer.'

Occupier take-up levels across the respective CEE capitals have been rising by 9% pa on average over the past five years, pushing the average vacancy rate across Prague, Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw to 6.9% compared to 13.8% in 2014 and half a percentage point below last year. Prague has the lowest availability of offices with 4.6% vacancy, Budapest follows at 5.9%, Bucharest at 8.0% and Warsaw at 8.2%.

Eri Mitsostergiou, Director, European Research, Savills, adds: 'Oxford Economics forecasts that Warsaw (2nd), Budapest (5th), Prague (6th) and Bucharest (9th) will be amongst the ten fastest growing European cities over the next five years with 2.6% average annual GDP growth, versus a European average of 1.9%.

'As supply of prime product becomes tighter, investment volumes for 2019 are projected to be about 5-10% below last year's levels. We believe that there is more space for yield compression, especially in the prime logistics segment. Some further yield hardening is also likely in the prime office segments of Warsaw and Bucharest in particular, while yields should stabilise in Prague. The retail segment is expected to witness a stabilisation of yields and some softening trends are already evident. However, growing retail sales should support the performance of the best assets and drive demand for logistics space.'

Download the full report here.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 12:29:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
07:30aSAVILLS : Norfolk and Norwich well placed to accommodate and adapt to change
PU
07:30aSAVILLS : Q1-Q319 Investment volumes in CEE 54% above the 5-year average
PU
03:40aSAVILLS : launches pioneering residential real estate service in the Czech Repub..
PU
11/05SAVILLS : New development opportunity at 10 Victoria Street comes to market in N..
PU
11/04SAVILLS : Quorum Building fully let as new occupier moves in, Cambridge
PU
11/01SAVILLS : Willesden allows buyers to spread their wings
AQ
10/31SAVILLS : What is nitrate neutrality and how is it effecting housing development..
PU
10/31SAVILLS : It's all in the Plan – an update on Local Plan making in the sou..
PU
10/30SAVILLS : Unique office space available at Castor Barns, Peterborough
PU
10/30SAVILLS : Large holiday park in Padstow welcomes new owners
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 902 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 88,8 M
Finance 2019 90,8 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 1 247 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 003,75  GBp
Last Close Price 916,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC29.56%1 605
CBRE GROUP, INC.38.71%18 281
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED27.69%8 328
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.5.92%6 888
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC32.00%4 186
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG9.83%3 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group