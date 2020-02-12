Savills : Regents House, Cheltenham 80% let with flurry of recent office deals

The high-profile range of tenants include Handelsbanken PLC (2,071 sq ft), Adriatic Metals PLC (1,589 sq ft), Ridge & Partners LLP (2,061 sq ft) and The Secretary of State (1,628 sq ft). All new tenants committed to new full repairing and insuring 10 year leases on their respective office space.

The Savills Building Consultancy team also advised Accrue Capital on the £1 million refurbishment programme, which completed in summer 2019. The property now provides flexible, open plan Grade A office space in the heart of Cheltenham town centre with a new reception, shower facilities and all mechanical & electrical elements including lift, lighting and heating & cooling replaced.

Following the four lettings, the last remaining suite on the 2nd floor comprising 2,062 sq ft (191 sq m), is available to lease.

Harry Allen, associate director in the office agency team at Savills, comments: 'The high profile list of tenants is testament to the quality of the landlord's speculative refurbishment programme and the strength of the local Cheltenham economy, we anticipate strong leasing interest in the final suite over the coming months.'