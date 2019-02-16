Savills : Retail revival in Peterborough as three new occupier…

The electric cigarette vendor has agreed to a new five-year lease for space totalling 2,755 sq ft (255 sq m) on Bridge Street. Scrivens, the optician and hearing care specialist, has also agreed to a new five-year lease for 937 sq ft (87 sq m) on Westgate.

Additionally, Savills has advised Pelican Partners (Peterborough LLP) on the letting of 22A Long Causeway to Wood Green Animal Shelter. The dog, cat and animal rehoming charity has agreed to a new five-year lease for the ground and first floor retail unit totalling 1,981 sq ft (184 sq m).

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'We have seen a flurry of retail activity within Peterborough city centre in recent months with a number of new entrants taking space and creating new jobs. All three locations sit within close proximity to Queensgate Shopping Centre and will benefit from the footfall generated by the surrounding retail and leisure offer. Despite negativity surrounding the national retail sector, we continue to see a strong level of interest locally.'