SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/15 11:35:15 am
821 GBp   +0.06%
Retail revival in Peterborough as three new occupiers
PU
02/15PAC RESEARCH : is Wales' new planning process delivering?
PU
02/15SAVILLS : expands Workthere to United States
PU
Savills : Retail revival in Peterborough as three new occupier…

0
02/16/2019 | 07:12pm EST

The electric cigarette vendor has agreed to a new five-year lease for space totalling 2,755 sq ft (255 sq m) on Bridge Street. Scrivens, the optician and hearing care specialist, has also agreed to a new five-year lease for 937 sq ft (87 sq m) on Westgate.

Additionally, Savills has advised Pelican Partners (Peterborough LLP) on the letting of 22A Long Causeway to Wood Green Animal Shelter. The dog, cat and animal rehoming charity has agreed to a new five-year lease for the ground and first floor retail unit totalling 1,981 sq ft (184 sq m).

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, comments: 'We have seen a flurry of retail activity within Peterborough city centre in recent months with a number of new entrants taking space and creating new jobs. All three locations sit within close proximity to Queensgate Shopping Centre and will benefit from the footfall generated by the surrounding retail and leisure offer. Despite negativity surrounding the national retail sector, we continue to see a strong level of interest locally.'

Savills plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 00:11:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 642 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 86,0 M
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 12,75
P/E ratio 2019 15,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 1 174 M
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC16.12%1 513
CBRE GROUP24.98%17 058
JONES LANG LASALLE INC29.95%7 517
ZILLOW GROUP INC17.50%7 508
FIRSTSERVICE CORP23.21%3 009
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG6.03%3 000
