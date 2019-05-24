Log in
SAVILLS PLC

Savills : Somerset cider farm brought to market by Savills

05/24/2019

Set in approximately 14.67 acres, Four Winds Orchard Farm in West Lambrook, near South Petherton, is home to nearly 3,000 cider apple trees of numerous varieties. In 2018 the orchard produced approximately 200 tonnes of cider apples - enough to make up to 100,000 litres of cider.

Since purchasing the orchard nine years ago the owner has optimised the healthy crop yields and in 2016 won an award in the Best Cider Orchard category at the Royal Bath and West Show. The owner is now selling due to retirement.

The holding is divided into two orchards. The youngest is 18 years old and produces Dabinett and Michelin apples - two well-known varieties. The second orchard is approximately 38 years old and boasts nine varieties of apple.

Simon Derby from Savills Taunton said: 'The sale of this established and well-managed orchard represents an exciting business opportunity, not only in cider production but also cider-making tourism. The current owners operate under contract with a well-known south west cider business, however the infrastructure is there for the new owner to create and sell under their own brand.'

The holding is equipped with three modern, steel framed, agricultural buildings. The Cider Barn was built in 2016 and contains a cider-making area, galley/kitchen with wood burning stove alongside an office, WC and shower room. The Barn also has consent for B2 industrial use. The second building, built in 2015 is used as a store. A third building is being sold with consent for permitted development under Class Q for conversion into a single storey one bedroom residential dwelling. Facilities also include a concrete pad with side walls for loading and tipping apples.

Mr Derby continues: 'The flexibility of provision allows for a new owner to adapt the farm to suit their own vision for the business. And all in a particularly attractive rural setting that is well-located within easy reach of the A303, part of one of the main routes between the south west and London.'

Savills plc published this content on 24 May 2019
