Savills : Two new retailers make move into Princes Gate, Catter…

Both retailers are now open and trading with Shoezone signing a new five year lease on 5,000 sq ft (464 sq m) at Unit 1 on the park. Office Outlet agreed to let 6,000 sq ft (557 sq m) at Unit 3 on a new ten year lease. Both lettings follow the units coming vacant following CVAs from The Original Factory Shop and Brantano. Princes Gate a dominant retail and leisure scheme for the region and is home to occupiers including Premier Inn, Empire Cinemas, Boots and Holland & Barrett.

Ian Hare, retail director at Savills Leeds, comments: 'Despite the retail market currently experiencing some headwinds, the lettings at Princes Gate demonstrate that there are still positive stories to be found. We are pleased to have enhanced the retail mix at this popular out of town park on behalf of our client.'

There are currently three units still available on the site, located on the ground floor of the Empire Cinema, of 3,500 sq ft (325 sq m), 4,237 sq ft (393 sq m) and 3,287 sq ft (305 sq m). Ramsdens represented Shoezone and GVA Office Outlet.