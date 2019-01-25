Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC (SVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : Two new retailers make move into Princes Gate, Catter…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:44am EST

Both retailers are now open and trading with Shoezone signing a new five year lease on 5,000 sq ft (464 sq m) at Unit 1 on the park. Office Outlet agreed to let 6,000 sq ft (557 sq m) at Unit 3 on a new ten year lease. Both lettings follow the units coming vacant following CVAs from The Original Factory Shop and Brantano. Princes Gate a dominant retail and leisure scheme for the region and is home to occupiers including Premier Inn, Empire Cinemas, Boots and Holland & Barrett.

Ian Hare, retail director at Savills Leeds, comments: 'Despite the retail market currently experiencing some headwinds, the lettings at Princes Gate demonstrate that there are still positive stories to be found. We are pleased to have enhanced the retail mix at this popular out of town park on behalf of our client.'

There are currently three units still available on the site, located on the ground floor of the Empire Cinema, of 3,500 sq ft (325 sq m), 4,237 sq ft (393 sq m) and 3,287 sq ft (305 sq m). Ramsdens represented Shoezone and GVA Office Outlet.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 15:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
10:44aSAVILLS : Deal paves the way for Bristol's tallest residential tower
PU
10:44aSAVILLS : Two new retailers make move into Princes Gate, Catter…
PU
01:13aSUPER-PRIME TIME : Trophy London housing market booms as sales rise
AQ
01/24SAVILLS : Big changes underway at St Enoch, Glasgow
PU
01/24SAVILLS : London's super prime residential bucks Brexit trend
PU
01/23SAVILLS : Housing land price growth stalls
PU
01/23SAVILLS : Overseas investment drives London hotel volumes to reach £…
PU
01/23SAVILLS : North shoring helps boost Leeds office market in 2018 as s…
PU
01/23SAVILLS : New Co-op convenience store comes to Handley Chase development in Quar..
PU
01/22SAVILLS : expands London project management team
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 642 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 86,0 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 12,55
P/E ratio 2019 15,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 1 155 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC14.29%1 514
CBRE GROUP10.04%15 019
JONES LANG LASALLE INC11.41%6 427
ZILLOW GROUP INC-1.40%6 291
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG8.42%3 074
FIRSTSERVICE CORP12.03%2 725
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.