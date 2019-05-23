Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Savills plc    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Savills : UK regional hotels set to experience downward pressure on prime yields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 09:53am EDT

UK regional hotels and retail warehouses are the asset classes most likely to experience inward pressure on prime yields in the coming months, according to new analysis from Savills. Based on the firm's latest Market in Minutes report, prime yields across all sectors didn't experience any change in April compared to the previous month, but regional hotel yields are the most liable to harden in the near future.

Despite total investment into commercial property last year being 4.8% down on 2017, the hotels sector bucked the trend and reported volumes of £7.8 billion in 2018, a 45% increase on 2017. The appetite for hotels, in particular the leased/institutional segment of the market, is what is causing the downwards pressure on yields. Savills notes that investor appetite in the sector is being sustained by robust operational performance in some markets with revenues per available room (RevPAR) up 3.1% year-on-year in Q1 19 with the regions seeing 1.4% growth according to STR.

Marie Hickey, director of commercial research at Savills, comments: 'UK hotels have enjoyed a strong couple of years in terms of investment as the sector has shifted to become a mainstream asset class with a broader investor pool. The underlying fundamentals of the sector remain attractive. As with the retail sector the shifts in consumer spending are having a direct impact on hotel demand, albeit in this instance in a largely positive way as spending on holiday accommodation has increased 61% since 2009.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 13:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAVILLS PLC
09:53aSAVILLS : UK regional hotels set to experience downward pressure on prime yields
PU
05/21SAVILLS : Prime Leicester Square restaurant hits the market
PU
05/20SAVILLS : Interim response to Welsh planning law review is encouraging but lacks..
PU
05/20SAVILLS : Double success for Savills at 2019 RESI Awards
PU
05/16SAVILLS : to offer range of real estate services in Egypt through new JV
AQ
05/16SAVILLS : to offer range of real estate services in Egypt through new JV
AQ
05/16SAVILLS : to offer range of real estate services in Egypt through new JV
AQ
05/15SAVILLS : sets up Egyptian property management JV
AQ
05/15SAVILLS : Bungalow Park Home Estate comes to market in Amesbury, Wiltshire
PU
05/12SAVILLS : Dubai's low rental costs attract global businesses – Savills
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 769 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 42,5 M
Finance 2019 98,8 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 28,17
P/E ratio 2020 11,87
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 1 218 M
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Ferguson Chairman
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles McVeigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Senior Independent Nin-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC20.51%1 540
CBRE GROUP18.11%15 903
ZILLOW GROUP INC33.28%8 645
JONES LANG LASALLE INC2.89%5 958
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC24.46%3 982
FIRSTSERVICE CORP23.34%3 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About