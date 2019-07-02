Log in
Savills : Westminster City Council consultation on the draft plan

07/02/2019 | 05:13am EDT

This plan proposed some headline changes regarding the amalgamation of properties, affordable housing provision from a range of sources including hotels and offices, design and density.

On Wednesday 19th June 2019 Westminster published a regulation 19 consultation version of the plan for formal consultation. We have picked out the following key points:

  • The maximum residential unit size threshold has been increased from 150sqm to 200sqm.
  • Affordable housing will be based on gross floorspace and not net floorspace increases. The overall target remains 35% which is a 5% increase from their current Plan.
  • The plan introduces a 'tiered' approach to affordable housing provision in the CAZ on office (B1) and hotel (C1) developments, charged on net increases of floorspace instead of gross.
  • For office development, a payment to the affordable fund of 15% is required for development proposing an increase in B1 floorspace of 1000 - 1,499sqm, 25% for 1500 - 1999sqm and 35% for development of 2000 - 2749sqm. Anything over 2750sqm will be required to provide 35% of the uplifted floorspace as onsite affordable units.
  • For hotel development, the policy has seen a big shift in the thresholds. It previously required a payment contribution on development of 750 - 999sqm and 35% of the uplifted floorspace as onsite affordable units on proposals over 1000sqm. The revised draft requires a 15% payment for 2,500 - 6,499sqm and an on-site provision of 15% for development with a net increase of 6,500sqm.
  • The plan retains the cascade for affordable as on-site; off-site in the vicinity; off site; or via payment-in-lieu.
  • The presumption in favour of mansard development has been replaced with a new policy supporting upwards extensions (i.e. other than mansards).
  • Tall buildings are directed towards the Paddington and Victoria Opportunity Areas, and there is a maximum of 20 storeys.

The plan retains its ambitious pro-growth targets for housing and commercial development and, whilst its policies have progressed since the previous consultation, the expectation for office and hotel development to provide on-site affordable housing is still considered likely to impact the viability of large scale schemes coming forward, along with the quality and diversity of development coming forward within the Central Activity Zone (CAZ).

Savills has made extensive representations on the first round and would strongly recommend that further representations are made on the plan during the consultation period.

The consultation will run for a six-week period until 31 July 2019 and Westminster anticipate it will then be submitted for Independent Examination in Autumn 2019.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:12:11 UTC
