Savills : acquires KKS to create new market leading workplace consultancy service

Established in 2004 by CEO Katrina Kostic Samen, alongside partner Caroline Pontifex, KKS now employs 26 members of staff. At Savills, Katrina will assume the role of director, head of workplace - strategy and design, in addition to continuing her position as President of the British Council for Offices (BCO) until July this year, remaining thereafter as BCO Immediate Past President. Caroline will be appointed as director, workplace experience.

As a recognised and best in class leader in development & occupier strategy and interior architecture design, KKS provides innovative solutions based on detailed research and experience to major developers and tenants in the financial, legal, insurance, media and corporate sectors across the globe.

James Sparrow, CEO of Savills UK and EMEA, comments: 'This is an incredibly important and strategic acquisition for our business that will see Savills and KKS come together to create a new workplace centre of excellence, offering a comprehensive end-to-end solution for our clients from inception to completion.'

Jeremy Bates, EMEA head of Occupational Markets at Savills, says: 'This acquisition is directly driven by future workplace trends, challenges, opportunities and demands. There is an obvious synergy between the two businesses and we are thrilled to welcome Katrina and her team to Savills.'

Simon Collett, head of Professional Services at Savills, adds: 'By fusing best in class real-estate advice with a best in class design and delivery capability, this new service line will focus on providing superior client value and success, as well as giving Savills a market-leading competitive advantage in the workplace arena.'

Katrina Kostic Samen, CEO of KKS, says: 'The growth and success of KKS is a reflection of the passion of our team who are constantly driving to deliver a first class client service and push the boundaries to embrace new innovations. The occupier is the heart and soul of any building and, in Savills, we feel we have found like-minded people with the energy and motivation across a global network to take the occupier experience to the next level. We are very much looking forward to collaborating and innovating to redefine the workplace and build better performing communities for occupiers.'