Savills : advises Brookfield Assset Management on acquisition of 50% stake in Oxfordshire's Harwell Science Park Campus

04/07/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

The Harwell Campus is a world leader in science and research development and is closely linked to the University of Oxford in a formal partnership for discovery and innovation. It is ideally placed within the heart of the Oxford Science Vale, which contains the largest concentration of research and development activity in Western Europe.

The Harwell Campus itself covers approximately 700 acres in South Oxfordshire, with over 30 universities present on site, as well as over 200 leading innovation organisations. It now boasts an ambitious 5 million sq ft development masterplan with the overall aim of transitioning to a world leading science and innovation campus.

Through the acquisiton, Brookfield now becomes the private shareholder partner of the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus Limited Partnership, the public/private joint venture that owns, manages and develops the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus.

Harwell Campus is home to multiple world firsts, including the discovery of the world's largest prime number, the building of Europe's first energy-producing fission reactor, the first transistorised computer and the first materials samples data secured from a comet.

Harwell is also set to be home to a brand new Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (VMIC). The Oxford business space agency team has acquired a ground lease on behalf of a JV between Oxford University and the London School of Tropical Medicine amongst others. Funded by the government, the new 180,000 sq ft (16,722 sq m) facility is set to play a crucial role in developing new vaccines for global pandemics. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the construction is set to be expedited to complete by Q4 2021.

Eastdil Secured advised Harwell Oxford Developments, a joint venture between Harwell Oxford Partners and U+I, on Project Diamond, a recapitalisation of the HSIC JV, looking to introduce a long term partner to deliver the Campus's next phase of growth.

Simon Hope, Head of Global Capital Markets, Savills, comments, 'This acquisition marks Brookfield's first entry into the UK's knowledge economy. Its investment into this world famous campus will enable the growth of Harwell's real estate portfolio as part of the 5m sqft masterplan.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 20:47:09 UTC
