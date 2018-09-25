Savills : builds hotels team with appointment of ne…

Alex has more than 20 years experience working in the hotel sector. Joining from Knight Frank where he was head of hotel agency for the past three years, Alex is returning to Savills where he started his career back in the late 1990s. Specialising in the London hotel market, Alex has worked across agency, professional and development advising clients on properties within the £1 million to £90 million range. Key assets include the Marriott Bankside and the Hoxton Hotel.

At Savills, Alex will continue to advise private and institutional clients in the acquisition and disposal of hotel businesses, with a particular focus on London and the South East.

Alex Sturgess, director in the hotel team at Savills, comments: 'I am very excited to be back at Savills after all these years. This new role provides me with an exciting opportunity to join a hugely experienced team and to help further develop its offer in the region.'

George Nicholas, global head of hotels at Savills, adds: 'We are very pleased to welcome Alex back to Savills where his knowledge and expertise will be a true asset to the team. The hotel market remains buoyant, especially in London, and this latest appointment will no doubt help us to continue to offer a best in class service to our clients.'