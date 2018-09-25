Log in
Savills : builds hotels team with appointment of ne…

09/25/2018 | 12:09pm CEST

Alex has more than 20 years experience working in the hotel sector. Joining from Knight Frank where he was head of hotel agency for the past three years, Alex is returning to Savills where he started his career back in the late 1990s. Specialising in the London hotel market, Alex has worked across agency, professional and development advising clients on properties within the £1 million to £90 million range. Key assets include the Marriott Bankside and the Hoxton Hotel.

At Savills, Alex will continue to advise private and institutional clients in the acquisition and disposal of hotel businesses, with a particular focus on London and the South East.

Alex Sturgess, director in the hotel team at Savills, comments: 'I am very excited to be back at Savills after all these years. This new role provides me with an exciting opportunity to join a hugely experienced team and to help further develop its offer in the region.'

George Nicholas, global head of hotels at Savills, adds: 'We are very pleased to welcome Alex back to Savills where his knowledge and expertise will be a true asset to the team. The hotel market remains buoyant, especially in London, and this latest appointment will no doubt help us to continue to offer a best in class service to our clients.'

Savills plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 10:08:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 649 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 96,5 M
Finance 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 3,93%
P/E ratio 2018 11,98
P/E ratio 2019 16,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 1 107 M
