Savills : double header in EG's Wales deal competition

03/19/2019 | 09:35am EDT

The Cardiff investment and office agency teams have both topped EG's Wales Deal Competition 2018. The office agency team secured a total of 38 lettings and sales totalling 140,478sq ft across the country in 2018 and the investment team were responsible for 24 investment transactions totalling circa £50 million of transactions.

Key deals by the office agency team last year included the 20,000 sq ft (1,858 sq m) letting at St Patrick's House to Keoils and 14,000 sq ft (1,300 sq ft) at 2 Kingsway to Monzo Bank. Amongst other deals, the investment team sold St Patrick's House for £14.2 million to Schroders and the 45,200 sq ft (4,199 sq m) 2 Callaghan Square was acquired by the Daily Mail Pension Fund.

Gary Carver, director in the office agency team, comments: 'We are delighted to have topped the EG Wales rankings, a testament to the hard work the team has put in over the last year. The past few years have seen the Welsh office market go from strength to strength, driven by Cardiff but with Newport and Swansea both increasing in popularity with a range of occupiers.'

Ross Griffin, investment director, adds: 'The investment market in Wales continues to offer something for everyone, across a breadth of assets and locations. We had a successful 2018 driven by appetite from a variety of diverse investors and it is great to be recognised for the work we do across the country.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 13:34:06 UTC
