Savills : planning teams shortlisted at the RTPI Awards

The Wimborne planning team has been shortlisted in the category 'Excellence in Planning for the Natural Environment' for their work on Silverlake, the sustainable holiday complex in Dorset. The project was described as a 'transformational development of a former quarry into a nature-based resort facility, integrated into a mosaic of diverse habitats managed to increase biodiversity' by the RTPI.

In the category, 'Excellence in Planning for Homes - Large Schemes', the Southampton planning team is shortlisted for their work on Bath Western Riverside, a Crest Nicholson Regeneration scheme. The RTPI calls it 'An ambitious major urban regeneration scheme, delivering over 2,000 new homes on former industrial land within the city of Bath World Heritage Site'.

Savills was also shortlisted in the Planning Consultancy of the Year category. The RTPI said, 'With 280 planners in 22 locations, Savills has expertise to advise on all land use sectors and projects across a range of scales and UK-wide.'

Savills Bristol and Southampton teams also worked on Studio 144, Southampton's Arts Complex, alongside architects, CZWG, which was shortlisted in the Heritage and Culture category.

The RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence are the longest running and most high-profile awards in the planning industry. For 40 years they have rewarded the brightest talent in the profession; the teams, projects and individuals that transform economies, environments and their communities all over the UK and internationally.

Savills is also a sponsor of the awards. David Jackson, UK head of planning says, 'We are delighted to have been shortlisted in so many categories. The finalists reflect the positive impact planning has on our communities and wider society across the UK, Ireland and internationally through exemplary projects, plans and people.'

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Milton Court Concert Hall on 24 April 2019.

