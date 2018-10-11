Savills : strengthens north west presence with two acquisitio…

These acquisitions complement Savills existing office network in the north west which includes Manchester, Wilmslow and Chester.

Case McNair specialises in residential lettings and management throughout Greater Manchester, letting and managing a rental portfolio worth in excess of £200 million. The focus will remain on operational delivery of large-scale projects of 100+ units. The team of 15 will all join Savills, led by managing director John-Paul Case who will become head of northern metropolitan lettings. Co-directors Alastair McNair and Maria Case each join with over 10 years industry experience.

The team from Case McNair will continue to operate out of their existing office on Bridge Street in Manchester before relocating to the Savills office on Booth Street in early 2019.

Jane Cronwright-Brown, head of the lettings division at Savills, comments: 'Case McNair has an excellent reputation in Manchester and internationally and this acquisition provides a strategic opportunity for us to expand the services we offer in the area. The acquisition complements our existing residential development sales business operating out of our Manchester office.'

Savills Knutsford, the former Meller Braggins office on Princess Street, will be headed up by Charlie Kannreuther who has worked for the Savills residential business in Cheshire for six years. Meller Braggins managing director, Nigel Lammas and two colleagues will move across to Savills with immediate effect.

Meller Braggins' four other residential and lettings branches are unaffected by this acquisition.

Andrew Perratt, head of residential sales at Savills in the North, says: 'Knutsford is a highly desirable part of the country, offering ease of access to both Manchester and London, and we have been looking for the right opportunity to provide us with a presence in the town to complement and build on our established residential sales businesses based in Chester and Wilmslow. We look forward to welcoming clients of Meller Braggins Knutsford to Savills where they will continue to receive first class service.'