SAVOLA : ANNOUNCES THE INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 30/06/2020 (SIX MONTHS)

In this regard Eng. Anees Ahmed Moumina- Savola Group CEO, highlighted 'the strong results for this quarter and the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, were in line with our strategy and our commitment to the retail and food business, while simultaneously focusing on optimizing our asset allocation, and adapting our investment strategy to dynamic markets in Saudi Arabia and abroad. Our restructuring approach, which prioritized innovation while also focusing on group-wide cost rationalization and efficiencies, yielded excellent results last year and the current period. These achievements are accomplished while actively managing the risks and implications of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on our operations in light of the local and worldwide market and economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates'. The existence of (COVID-19) and its continuation since early 2020 and its spreading across multiple geographies, has caused disruptions to businesses and economic activity. In response to the spread of (COVID-19) and its resulting disruptions to the social and economic activities, the task force established by the Group continues its mandate to assess the possible impact on its business in Saudi Arabia and the other geographies where the Group operates. The management has also taken a series of preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers and wider community as well as to ensure the continuity of operations. Since the extent and duration of such impacts remain uncertain and dependent on future developments which cannot be accurately predicated at this time, the management and those charged with governance will continue to monitor the potential risks around supply of material, manpower, inventory levels and interruptions to the production facilities across all geographies and accordingly update stakeholders for material deviations, as per local regulatory requirements. We would like to inform the investors and shareholders that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the period ended June 30, 2020 will be uploaded on Savola website after submitting it to the concerned authorities, and can be accessed through the following link: http://www.savola.com/SavolaE/Financial_Reports.php