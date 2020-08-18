Savola : 2020 Investor Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2020

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements.
Key Highlights - Q2 2020
GROUP
RETAIL
FOODS
HERFY
FROZEN FOOD
Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 6.0 bn (Q2 2019: SAR 5.8 bn)
Q2 2020 Net Income of SAR 410 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 110 mn)
Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 3.5 bn (Q2 2019: SAR 3.0 bn)
Q2 2020 Net Income of SAR 147.3 mn (Q2 2019: Net Loss of SAR 119.2 mn)
Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 2.2 bn (Q2 2019: SAR 2.3 bn)
Q2 2020 Net Income of SAR 106.4 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 65.4 mn)
Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 170.1 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 309.3 mn)
Q2 2020 Net Loss of SAR 36.8 mn (Q2 2019: Net Profit of SAR 40.8 mn)
Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 211.2 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 181.7 mn)
Q2 2020 Net Income of SAR 42.3 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 20.4 mn)
INVESTMENTS• Share of Almarai Net Income of SAR 222.2 mn in Q2 2020 (Q2 2019: SAR 201.1 mn)
GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-19
Q1-20
Q2-19
Q2-20
YTD-19
YTD-20
+8%
+14%
Sales*
5,214
5,923
+15%
Gross Profit
1,065
1,223
20.4%
20.6%
+3%
5,813
6,007
+10%
1,163
1,279
20.0%
21.3%
11,930
11,027
+12%
2,229
2,502
20.2%
21.0%
*Revenues from commercial and promotional income in the retail segment were reclassified. For more information, please refer to note (3) of the Group's Q2 2020 financial statements.
Note: numbers are rounded
GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-19
Q1-20
Q2-19
Q2-20
YTD-19
YTD-20
+34%
+37%
EBITDA
505
693
9.7%
11.7%
Net Income
173
6
0.1%
2.9%
+31%
664
873
11.4%
14.5%
+272%
410
110
1.9%6.8%
1,565
1,169
10.6%
13.1%
+400%
582
117
1.1%
4.9%
Note: numbers are rounded
GROUP - REVENUE MIX, NET DEBT & CAPEX
SAR in millions
Revenue by Business*
Revenue by Geography
YTD-19
YTD-20
YTD-19
YTD-20
6%
4%
11%
4%
5%
3%
10%
3%
39%
10%
42%
10%
49%
54%
75%
76%
Food Processing
Retail
Food Services
Frozen Food
KSA
Egypt
Central Asia
Others
Net Debt and Net Debt to Liquid Assets (%)**
CAPEX
Jun-19
Jun-20
YTD-19
YTD-20
6,991
-13%
6,111
Net Debt to Liquid Assets (%)
35%
32%
Net Debt
+27%
149
117
*Revenues from commercial and promotional income in the retail segment were reclassified. For more information, please refer to note (3) of the Group's Q2 2020 financial statements.
**Net debt excludes lease liabilities, liquid assets refers to the market value of Savola Group's investment in Almarai and Herfy.
Note: Numbers are rounded
IMPLICATIONS OF EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS
SAR in millions
Adjusted EBITDA
YTD-19
YTD-20
1,565
1,169
65
1,213
(352)
892
(342)
YTD 2019 Reported EBITDA
Store Closure & Project Write-off
IFRS16 Net Impact
YTD 2019 Adjusted EBITDA
YTD 2020 Reported EBITDA
IFRS16 Net Impact
2020 Adjusted EBITDA
YTD
Adjusted Net Income
YTD-19
YTD-20
36
618
582
59
191
117
(48)
63
YTD 2019 Reported NI
Reversal of Accruals
Store Closure & Project Write-off
IFRS16 Net Impact
YTD 2019 Adjusted NI
YTD 2020 Reported NI
IFRS16 Net Impact
YTD 2020 Adjusted NI
Note: Numbers are rounded
Panda Retail Company
8
RETAIL - HIGHLIGHTS
Key Highlights
Store Count
Revenues
Profitability
Our retail business continued to show strong performance in the first half of 2020, mainly driven byhigher consumer demand forin-housefood consumption
Store count increased to 206 stores by end of Q2, including 4 stores in Egypt
During Q2 2020, we opened one supermarket in Saudi Arabia taking our supermarket store count to 142;we continue to actively monitor and assess our portfolio
Panda recorded revenues of ~SAR 6.6 bn in YTD June 2020, showing YoY growth of >18%
The growth is mainly driven by higher like-for-like grocery demand during the preceding period due to consumer behavior (i.e. pantry loading,in-houseconsumption)
YTD June 2020, Panda reported EBITDA of SAR 618 mn, compared to SAR 201 mn last year
Net income reached to SAR 158 mn in YTD June 2020driven by topline growth and improvement in gross margins, compared to losses of SAR 312 mn last year
RETAIL - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-19
Q1-20
Q2-19
Q2-20
YTD-19
YTD-20
+18%
+24%
Sales*
2,497
3,099
+27%
Gross Profit
557
705
22.3%
22.8%
+14%
3,042
3,463
+30%
624
814
20.5%
23.5%
6,562
5,539
+29%
1,181
1,519
21.3%
23.2%
Note: numbers are rounded
*Revenues from commercial and promotional income in the retail segment were reclassified. For more information, please refer to note (3) of the Group's Q2 2020 financial statements.
RETAIL - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-19
Q1-20
Q2-19
Q2-20
YTD-19
YTD-20
EBITDA
240
378
618
66
117
135
238
201
356
Net Income
(26)
2.6%
NA
7.8%
3.8%
Q1-19
Q1-20
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
EBITDA
EBITDA
1136
(132)(193)
NA
NA
0.3%
1.1%
Q1-19
Q1-20
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
Net Loss
Net Income
30
4.4% 1.0% 11% 6.9%
Q2-19Q2-20
Adjusted* Adjusted*
EBITDAEBITDA
147
160
(119)
(65)
NA
4.3%
4.6%
NA
Q2-19
Q2-20
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
Net Loss
Net Income
4
3.6%
0.1%
9.4%
5.4%
YTD-19
YTD-20
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
EBITDA
EBITDA
195
158
(198)
(312)
NA
2.4%
3.0%
NA
YTD-19
YTD-20
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
Net Loss
Net Income
Note: numbers are rounded
*Adjusted numbers include adjustments for IFRS16, store closures and project write offs
RETAIL - NUMBER OF STORES
Super
Hyper
1
146
60
60
145
Dec
Additions
Closures
Jun
Dec
Additions
Closures
Jun
2019
2020
2019
2020
Total
Mar-20
1
206
Jun-20
Selling Area
Selling Area
628,578 m2
205
630,275 m2
Mar
Additions
Closures
Jun
2020
2020
Savola Foods Company
13
FOODS - HIGHLIGHTS
Key Highlights
• The performance of our foods segment continued to be relatively stable, despite a
challenging macroeconomic and operating environment
• Volume has increased by ~3% to 1,692 KMT in YTD June 2020, driven primarily by a
Volume
~6% growth in edible oils and ~3% growth in pasta
• Sugar volumes remained relatively flat at ~691 KMT in YTD June 2020
Revenues
Profitability
Revenues were relatively flat, coming in about ~1% lower than last year at SAR 4.7 bn in YTD June 2020, which were largely impacted by lower sugar prices
Edibles oil and pasta revenues increased by 1% and 7%,in YTD June 2020 compared to last year, led by strong growth in Egypt
EBITDA improved to SAR 448 mn in YTD June 2020compared to SAR 422 mn last year
Net Income increased to SAR 180 mn in YTD June 2020, compared to SAR 178 mn last year (which includedone-offof SAR ~48 mn reversal of accruals)
FOODS - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-19
Q1-20
Q2-19
Q2-20
YTD-19YTD-20
+3%
Sales
2,408
2,476
+2%
Gross Profit
367
375
15.2%
15.2%
-5%
2,350
2,230
-6%
382
359
16.2% 16.1%
-1%
4,758
4,705
-2%
749
734
15.7%
15.6%
Note: numbers are rounded
FOODS - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-19
Q1-20
Q2-19
Q2-20
YTD-19*YTD-20
+7%
EBITDA
207
221
8.6%
8.9%
+6%
215
228
9.2%10.2%
+6%
422
448
8.9%
9.5%
Net Income*
+5%
112
73
70
4.7% 2.9% 3.0%
Q1-19
Adjusted*
Net Income
+81%
66
106
59
2.8% 2.5% 4.8%
Q2-19
Adjusted*
Net Income
+38%
178
180
130
3.7% 2.7% 3.8%
YTD Jun-19
Adjusted*
Net Income
Note: numbers are rounded
*In YTD June 2019, Savola Foods recorded non-operational income of about SAR 48 million due to reversal of accruals
FOODS - OIL SEGMENT ANALYSIS
SAR in millions
Morocco
YoY +7%
Sudan
YoY +60%
Algeria
YoY +3%
Turkey
YoY -9%
Volume (MT '000)
YTD-19YTD-20
+6%
825
777
6%
6%
5%
3%
11%
12%
9%
11%
Revenues
YTD-19
YTD-20
+1%
3,030
3,056
6%
6%
4%
5%
11%
11%
13%
12%
Morocco
YoY +9%
Sudan
YoY +39%
Algeria
YoY -6%
Turkey
YoY -12%
Central Asia
YoY +12%
Egypt
YoY +17%
KSA
23%
24%
17%
15%
23%
18%
Central Asia
YoY -14%
Egypt
YoY +33%
KSA
YoY -2%
19%
21%
26%
23%
31%
29%
YoY -5%
Note: The above includes net distribution volume and excludes specialty fat business that used to be combined with the edible oil category and is now part of the emerging categories shown in slide 24
FOODS - SUGAR SEGMENT ANALYSIS
SAR in millions
Volume (MT '000)
YTD-19
YTD-20
-1%
696
690
Egypt
14%
13%
YoY -7%
KSA
YoY +6%
86%
87%
Revenues
YTD-19YTD-20
1,356
-8%
1,250
Egypt
16%
YoY -12%
15%
KSA
YoY -12%
84%
85%
Note: Sugar volumes and revenues include only the contribution from our consolidated sugar operations (USC and ASC), and include the net volume and revenue from our KSA sugar distribution operations
Al Kabeer Group of Companies
19
FROZEN FOOD - HIGHLIGHTS
• Demand for frozen food continued to show a healthy trend in the first half of 2020,
Key Highlights
with consumers preferring in-house cooking and dining during curfews, as well as, a
general preference for longer life products and pantry loading during the period
Revenues
• Revenues increased by ~30% reaching SAR 403 mn in YTD June 2020 compared to
SAR 311 mn last year, largely driven by strong growth in Saudi Arabia
YTD June 2020 EBITDA increased by ~56% compared to last year,reaching SAR 78 mn from SAR 50 mn last year
Profitability
• YTD June 2020 net income registered at SAR 63 mn, representing growth of about
~63% compared to last year, where net income reached SAR 38 mn last year
FROZEN FOOD - AL KABEER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-19Q1-20
+49%
Sales
192
129
+38%
Gross Profit
48
66
37.3%
34.5%
Q2-19Q2-20
+16%
182
211
+38%
70
96
38.3%
45.3%
YTD-19YTD-20
+30%
403
311
+38%
162
118
37.9%
40.1%
Note: numbers are rounded
FROZEN FOOD - AL KABEER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-19
Q1-20
Q2-19
Q2-20
YTD-19
YTD-20
+12%
EBITDA
26
23
18.2%
13.6%
+12%
Net Income
18
20
14.0%
10.5%
+96%
52
27
14.7%
24.8%
+108%
42
20
11.2%
20.0%
+56%
78
50
16.1%
19.5%
+63%
63
38
12.4%
15.5%
Note: numbers are rounded
Financial Summary
FINANCIALS - YTD June 2020
Note: Revenues from commercial and promotional income in the retail segment were reclassified. For more information, please refer to note (3) of the Group's Q2 2020 financial statements.
