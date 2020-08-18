Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Savola Group Company    2050   SA0007879162

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY

(2050)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savola : 2020 Investor Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Savola Group

Earnings Presentation | Q2 2020

www.savola.com

DISCLAIMER

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Savola Group (Savola or Group), its subsidiaries and its affiliates (the "Companies") referred to in this presentation cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements of the Companies, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Companies assume no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise.

Information contained in this presentation is subject to change without further notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning The Savola Group and its affiliates. We do not make any representation regarding, and assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, to any information contained herein.

2

Key Highlights - Q2 2020

GROUP

RETAIL

FOODS

HERFY

FROZEN FOOD

  • Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 6.0 bn (Q2 2019: SAR 5.8 bn)
  • Q2 2020 Net Income of SAR 410 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 110 mn)
  • Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 3.5 bn (Q2 2019: SAR 3.0 bn)
  • Q2 2020 Net Income of SAR 147.3 mn (Q2 2019: Net Loss of SAR 119.2 mn)
  • Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 2.2 bn (Q2 2019: SAR 2.3 bn)
  • Q2 2020 Net Income of SAR 106.4 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 65.4 mn)
  • Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 170.1 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 309.3 mn)
  • Q2 2020 Net Loss of SAR 36.8 mn (Q2 2019: Net Profit of SAR 40.8 mn)
  • Q2 2020 Revenue of SAR 211.2 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 181.7 mn)
  • Q2 2020 Net Income of SAR 42.3 mn (Q2 2019: SAR 20.4 mn)

INVESTMENTS Share of Almarai Net Income of SAR 222.2 mn in Q2 2020 (Q2 2019: SAR 201.1 mn)

3

GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-19

Q1-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

YTD-19

YTD-20

+8%

+14%

Sales*

5,214

5,923

+15%

Gross Profit

1,065

1,223

20.4%

20.6%

+3%

5,813

6,007

+10%

1,163

1,279

20.0%

21.3%

11,930

11,027

+12%

2,229

2,502

20.2%

21.0%

*Revenues from commercial and promotional income in the retail segment were reclassified. For more information, please refer to note (3) of the Group's Q2 2020 financial statements.

4

Note: numbers are rounded

GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-19

Q1-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

YTD-19

YTD-20

+34%

+37%

EBITDA

505

693

9.7%

11.7%

Net Income

173

6

0.1%

2.9%

+31%

664

873

11.4%

14.5%

+272%

410

110

1.9%6.8%

1,565

1,169

10.6%

13.1%

+400%

582

117

1.1%

4.9%

Note: numbers are rounded

5

GROUP - REVENUE MIX, NET DEBT & CAPEX

SAR in millions

Revenue by Business*

Revenue by Geography

YTD-19

YTD-20

YTD-19

YTD-20

6%

4%

11%

4%

5%

3%

10%

3%

39%

10%

42%

10%

49%

54%

75%

76%

Food Processing

Retail

Food Services

Frozen Food

KSA

Egypt

Central Asia

Others

Net Debt and Net Debt to Liquid Assets (%)**

CAPEX

Jun-19

Jun-20

YTD-19

YTD-20

6,991

-13%

6,111

Net Debt to Liquid Assets (%)

35%

32%

Net Debt

+27%

149

117

*Revenues from commercial and promotional income in the retail segment were reclassified. For more information, please refer to note (3) of the Group's Q2 2020 financial statements.

6

**Net debt excludes lease liabilities, liquid assets refers to the market value of Savola Group's investment in Almarai and Herfy.

Note: Numbers are rounded

IMPLICATIONS OF EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

SAR in millions

Adjusted EBITDA

YTD-19

YTD-20

1,565

1,169

65

1,213

(352)

892

(342)

YTD 2019 Reported EBITDA

Store Closure & Project Write-off

IFRS16 Net Impact

YTD 2019 Adjusted EBITDA

YTD 2020 Reported EBITDA

IFRS16 Net Impact

2020 Adjusted EBITDA

YTD

Adjusted Net Income

YTD-19

YTD-20

36

618

582

59

191

117

(48)

63

YTD 2019 Reported NI

Reversal of Accruals

Store Closure & Project Write-off

IFRS16 Net Impact

YTD 2019 Adjusted NI

YTD 2020 Reported NI

IFRS16 Net Impact

YTD 2020 Adjusted NI

Note: Numbers are rounded

7

Panda Retail Company

8

RETAIL - HIGHLIGHTS

Key Highlights

Store Count

Revenues

Profitability

  • Our retail business continued to show strong performance in the first half of 2020, mainly driven by higher consumer demand for in-housefood consumption
  • Store count increased to 206 stores by end of Q2, including 4 stores in Egypt
  • During Q2 2020, we opened one supermarket in Saudi Arabia taking our supermarket store count to 142; we continue to actively monitor and assess our portfolio
  • Panda recorded revenues of ~SAR 6.6 bn in YTD June 2020, showing YoY growth of >18%
  • The growth is mainly driven by higher like-for-like grocery demand during the preceding period due to consumer behavior (i.e. pantry loading, in-houseconsumption)
  • YTD June 2020, Panda reported EBITDA of SAR 618 mn, compared to SAR 201 mn last year
  • Net income reached to SAR 158 mn in YTD June 2020 driven by topline growth and improvement in gross margins, compared to losses of SAR 312 mn last year

9

RETAIL - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-19

Q1-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

YTD-19

YTD-20

+18%

+24%

Sales*

2,497

3,099

+27%

Gross Profit

557

705

22.3%

22.8%

+14%

3,042

3,463

+30%

624

814

20.5%

23.5%

6,562

5,539

+29%

1,181

1,519

21.3%

23.2%

Note: numbers are rounded

10

*Revenues from commercial and promotional income in the retail segment were reclassified. For more information, please refer to note (3) of the Group's Q2 2020 financial statements.

RETAIL - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-19

Q1-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

YTD-19

YTD-20

EBITDA

240

378

618

66

117

135

238

201

356

Net Income

(26)

2.6%

NA

7.8%

3.8%

Q1-19

Q1-20

Adjusted*

Adjusted*

EBITDA

EBITDA

1136

(132)(193)

NA

NA

0.3%

1.1%

Q1-19

Q1-20

Adjusted*

Adjusted*

Net Loss

Net Income

30

4.4% 1.0% 11% 6.9%

Q2-19Q2-20

Adjusted* Adjusted*

EBITDAEBITDA

147

160

(119)

(65)

NA

4.3%

4.6%

NA

Q2-19

Q2-20

Adjusted*

Adjusted*

Net Loss

Net Income

4

3.6%

0.1%

9.4%

5.4%

YTD-19

YTD-20

Adjusted*

Adjusted*

EBITDA

EBITDA

195

158

(198)

(312)

NA

2.4%

3.0%

NA

YTD-19

YTD-20

Adjusted*

Adjusted*

Net Loss

Net Income

Note: numbers are rounded

11

*Adjusted numbers include adjustments for IFRS16, store closures and project write offs

RETAIL - NUMBER OF STORES

Super

Hyper

1

146

60

60

145

Dec

Additions

Closures

Jun

Dec

Additions

Closures

Jun

2019

2020

2019

2020

Total

Mar-20

1

206

Jun-20

Selling Area

Selling Area

628,578 m2

205

630,275 m2

Mar

Additions

Closures

Jun

2020

2020

12

Savola Foods Company

13

FOODS - HIGHLIGHTS

Key Highlights

The performance of our foods segment continued to be relatively stable, despite a

challenging macroeconomic and operating environment

Volume has increased by ~3% to 1,692 KMT in YTD June 2020, driven primarily by a

Volume

~6% growth in edible oils and ~3% growth in pasta

Sugar volumes remained relatively flat at ~691 KMT in YTD June 2020

Revenues

Profitability

  • Revenues were relatively flat, coming in about ~1% lower than last year at SAR 4.7 bn in YTD June 2020, which were largely impacted by lower sugar prices
  • Edibles oil and pasta revenues increased by 1% and 7%, in YTD June 2020 compared to last year, led by strong growth in Egypt
  • EBITDA improved to SAR 448 mn in YTD June 2020 compared to SAR 422 mn last year
  • Net Income increased to SAR 180 mn in YTD June 2020, compared to SAR 178 mn last year (which included one-offof SAR ~48 mn reversal of accruals)

14

FOODS - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-19

Q1-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

YTD-19YTD-20

+3%

Sales

2,408

2,476

+2%

Gross Profit

367

375

15.2%

15.2%

-5%

2,350

2,230

-6%

382

359

16.2% 16.1%

-1%

4,758

4,705

-2%

749

734

15.7%

15.6%

Note: numbers are rounded

15

FOODS - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-19

Q1-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

YTD-19*YTD-20

+7%

EBITDA

207

221

8.6%

8.9%

+6%

215

228

9.2%10.2%

+6%

422

448

8.9%

9.5%

Net Income*

+5%

112

73

70

4.7% 2.9% 3.0%

Q1-19

Adjusted*

Net Income

+81%

66

106

59

2.8% 2.5% 4.8%

Q2-19

Adjusted*

Net Income

+38%

178

180

130

3.7% 2.7% 3.8%

YTD Jun-19

Adjusted*

Net Income

Note: numbers are rounded

16

*In YTD June 2019, Savola Foods recorded non-operational income of about SAR 48 million due to reversal of accruals

FOODS - OIL SEGMENT ANALYSIS

SAR in millions

Morocco

YoY +7%

Sudan

YoY +60%

Algeria

YoY +3%

Turkey

YoY -9%

Volume (MT '000)

YTD-19YTD-20

+6%

825

777

6%

6%

5%

3%

11%

12%

9%

11%

Revenues

YTD-19

YTD-20

+1%

3,030

3,056

6%

6%

4%

5%

11%

11%

13%

12%

Morocco

YoY +9%

Sudan

YoY +39%

Algeria

YoY -6%

Turkey

YoY -12%

Central Asia

YoY +12%

Egypt

YoY +17%

KSA

23%

24%

17%

15%

23%

18%

Central Asia

YoY -14%

Egypt

YoY +33%

KSA

YoY -2%

19%

21%

26%

23%

31%

29%

YoY -5%

Note: The above includes net distribution volume and excludes specialty fat business that used to be combined with the edible oil category and is now part of the emerging categories shown in slide 24

17

FOODS - SUGAR SEGMENT ANALYSIS

SAR in millions

Volume (MT '000)

YTD-19

YTD-20

-1%

696

690

Egypt

14%

13%

YoY -7%

KSA

YoY +6%

86%

87%

Revenues

YTD-19YTD-20

1,356

-8%

1,250

Egypt

16%

YoY -12%

15%

KSA

YoY -12%

84%

85%

Note: Sugar volumes and revenues include only the contribution from our consolidated sugar operations (USC and ASC), and include the net volume and revenue from our KSA sugar distribution operations

18

Al Kabeer Group of Companies

19

FROZEN FOOD - HIGHLIGHTS

Demand for frozen food continued to show a healthy trend in the first half of 2020,

Key Highlights

with consumers preferring in-house cooking and dining during curfews, as well as, a

general preference for longer life products and pantry loading during the period

Revenues

Revenues increased by ~30% reaching SAR 403 mn in YTD June 2020 compared to

SAR 311 mn last year, largely driven by strong growth in Saudi Arabia

  • YTD June 2020 EBITDA increased by ~56% compared to last year, reaching SAR 78 mn from SAR 50 mn last year

Profitability

YTD June 2020 net income registered at SAR 63 mn, representing growth of about

~63% compared to last year, where net income reached SAR 38 mn last year

20

FROZEN FOOD - AL KABEER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-19Q1-20

+49%

Sales

192

129

+38%

Gross Profit

48

66

37.3%

34.5%

Q2-19Q2-20

+16%

182

211

+38%

70

96

38.3%

45.3%

YTD-19YTD-20

+30%

403

311

+38%

162

118

37.9%

40.1%

Note: numbers are rounded

21

FROZEN FOOD - AL KABEER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-19

Q1-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

YTD-19

YTD-20

+12%

EBITDA

26

23

18.2%

13.6%

+12%

Net Income

18

20

14.0%

10.5%

+96%

52

27

14.7%

24.8%

+108%

42

20

11.2%

20.0%

+56%

78

50

16.1%

19.5%

+63%

63

38

12.4%

15.5%

Note: numbers are rounded

22

Financial Summary

23

FINANCIALS - YTD June 2020

Note: Revenues from commercial and promotional income in the retail segment were reclassified. For more information, please refer to note (3) of the Group's Q2 2020 financial statements.

24

Disclaimer

SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 08:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
04:46aSAVOLA : 2020 Investor Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2020
PU
08/17SAVOLA : Announces the interim financial results for the period ended on 30/06/2..
PU
04/30SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019EXCLUSIVE : Saudi's PIF eyes investment in date producer Bateel - sources
RE
2018CINEMAS AND FAST FASHION : Reforms change Saudi shopping habits
RE
2018SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY SJSC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018Big Gulf Arab economies may be winners as U.S. exits Iran deal
RE
2017Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments
RE
2017Factbox - Prince Alwaleed's international and domestic investments
RE
2017SAVOLA SJSC : Group announces the latest developments in relation to selling par..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 456 M 6 255 M 6 255 M
Net income 2020 841 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2020 10 357 M 2 762 M 2 762 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 25 658 M 6 841 M 6 842 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Savola Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 36,50 SAR
Last Close Price 48,05 SAR
Spread / Highest target -8,01%
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anees bin Ahmed Moumina Chief Executive Officer
Sulaiman Abdulkader A. Mohsin Al-Muhaidib Chairman
Nouman Farrukh Muhammad Abdussalam Chief Financial Officer
Abdulaziz bin Khaled bin Ali Al-Ghefaily Non-Executive Director
Bader Abdullah Al-Issa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY39.88%6 841
NESTLÉ S.A.3.74%332 976
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC2.61%80 158
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.83%43 512
DANONE-23.57%43 118
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.01%38 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group