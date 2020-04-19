Log in
Sayona Mining Ltd Investor Presentation - Expansion Strategy Webinar

04/19/2020 | 07:25pm EDT
Investor Presentation - Sayona Expansion Strategy Webinar

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provide this investor presentation titled "Sayona Expansion Strategy".

Sayona and the Quebec lithium strategy

- Quebec aims to develop a complete lithium value chain, including downstream processing

- Proximity to established markets in North America eg. Tesla gigafactories, with benefit of clean and green hydropower in Quebec, access to established infrastructure and skilled labour

- Sayona's projects complement Quebec's plan, with a long-term company strategy to produce lithium carbonate/hydroxide for battery manufacturing in Quebec

- Strategically positioned amid U.S. push for secure access to essential battery minerals including lithium

- Need for diversification of supply chains in post-pandemic world eg. General Motors seeking North American lithium supply for EVs

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/979I92RR



About Sayona Mining Ltd:

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au



Source:

Sayona Mining Ltd



Contact:

Brett Lynch
Managing Director
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
