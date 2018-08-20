Sayona Mining Ltd High-Grade Lithium Assays Returned from Tansim Sampling

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of selective grab samples taken at the Tansim lithium project in Quebec, Canada.



Highlights:



- High-grade lithium returned in selective sampling, including 2.47 % Li2O at Viau Dallaire and 4.5 % Li2O at Viau, coincident with exposed pegmatite zones with large spodumene crystals. Assays indicate very low level of iron



- Pegmatites within the 9 km east-west magnetic corridor include historical channel sampling intersections up to 18.95 metres @ 0.94% Li2O at Viau Dallaire, and selective rock chips of between 2.04% and 2.87% Li2O



- Drilling targets defined at Viau- Dallaire and Viau and permits will be submitted shortly



Tansim is situated 82 kilometres south-west of the Authier lithium project in Quebec. The project comprises 65 mineral claims of 12,000 hectares, and is prospective for lithium, tantalum, and beryllium. Historical exploration on the property has included mapping, sampling, geophysics and preparation of a Canadian NI43-101.



Reconnaissance selective sampling was performed at Viau-Dallaire, Viau and Gauthier prospects with a total of 21 samples taken (see Table 1 in link below) over exposed pegmatites. Grab samples were taken mostly in areas with visible spodumene. Assay result highlights include:



- Viau-Dallaire: 14 grab selective samples ranging from 0.96 % Li2O to 2.47 % Li2O (see Figure 1 in link below);



- Viau: 4 grab selective samples ranging from 0.22 % Li2O to 4.5 % Li2O (see Figure 2 in link below); and



- Gauthier: 3 grab selective samples that did not returned significant Li2O% grade.



In all the cases high-grade lithium results were associated with albite-spodumene pegmatite with coarse grain spodumene crystals (up to 30 cm length).



Encouragingly, the assays reported are very low in iron content averaging 0.63 % Fe.



Dan O'Neill, Managing Director, commented "The Company is happy to confirm the potential to find wide zones of high grade lithium mineralisation at Viau Dallaire and Viau prospects. An initial drilling program is being planned for both prospects when access is established and the First Nations consultation is completed."



Drill Planning at Tansim



The priority focus of the exploration program is to define drilling targets at the following priority prospects (see Figure 1 and 2 in link below):



- Viau Dallaire - a 300 metre long dyke, dipping 40 degrees north, and 12 to 20 metres in thickness. Three channel samples include 10.3 metres @ 1.40% Li2O, 11.15 metres @ 0.84% Li2O & 18.95 metres @ 0.94% Li2O (including 7.3 metres at 1.77% Li2O); and



- Viau - pegmatites have been mapped up to 200 metres long and 30 metres wide. Two separate channel samples returned grades of up to 2.77% Li2O and 1.37% Li2O over 3.2 metres, respectively.



A recent airborne geophysics survey confirmed a strong east-west magnetic anomaly coincident with historical surface mapping of pegmatites over an area 9 kilometres long and up to 700 metres wide. The host intermediate/mafic magnetic rocks confirmed through the survey have been intruded by discrete outcrops of sub-parallel lithium, beryllium, and tantalum-bearing, granitic pegmatite dykes. The conjunction of east-west trending pegmatite dykes dipping to the north and hosted by metamorphic ultramafic and schist rocks is a similar geological setting observed at Authier.



Mapping and sampling programs are planned to define the geometry of the pegmatites for future drilling. Exploration is being closely coordinated with the local First Nations group, Long Point First Nation, who will provide support services for the future work programs.



To view tables and figures, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/73HJAAJ1







About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd





Contact:

Dan O Neill Managing Director Phone: +61-7-3369-7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au www.sayonamining.com.au