Sayona Mining Ltd New Quebec VP to Drive Authier Development

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today the appointment of experienced mining industry communications and external relations specialist, Alexis Segal, to the role of Sayona Quebec Vice President, Corporate Affairs.



Highlights



- Highly experienced mining industry communications/external relations specialist, Alexis Segal, appointed Sayona Quebec Vice President, Corporate Affairs



- Experience includes senior positions at Rio Tinto, Alcan, Port of Quebec Corporation and City of Quebec



- Strong track record of successful engagement with government, First Nations, landholders and other key stakeholders



- Appointment follows successful Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Company's Authier Lithium Project, with Sayona focused on ensuring sustainable development



An expert in strategic communications, stakeholder engagement and government relations, Mr Segal has extensive experience in Canada's mining, infrastructure and government sectors with a strong track record in creating value for all stakeholders.



His experience includes 14 years at major miner Rio Tinto, where he successfully executed group strategy to support business objectives at posts including Vice President, Communications and External Relations at Rio Tinto - Aluminium, along with other senior communications posts encompassing Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America for Rio Tinto Alcan.



Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Mr Segal served as Vice President, Corporate Affairs at leading aluminium manufacturer Aluminerie Alouette, with responsibility for external communications, corporate social responsibility and government relations.



His government experience includes posts at Port of Quebec Corporation and the City of Quebec, while he has also acted as a consultant in regional development.



Mr Segal is bilingual in English and French and was educated at Universite Laval, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Geography and a Master's in land use planning and regional economic development. He has also held a number of board positions, including at Aluminerie Alouette, Groupe Alucam, Socatral, Rio Tinto Alcan and various non-profit organisations including business, sporting and charity groups.



Welcoming the appointment, Sayona's Managing Director, Dan O'Neill said: "Alexis is the perfect candidate for this position, given his vast experience in Quebec, home to our Authier Lithium Project and his track record of successful engagement with a range of stakeholders.



"Community engagement is vital to ensuring sustainable outcomes from our Authier project and Alexis will be key to this, given his extensive connections across the business, government, sporting and non-profit sectors.



"Following Authier's positive DFS (refer ASX announcement 24 September 2018) we are confident of developing a successful and sustainable project that delivers genuine benefits for all stakeholders, including jobs and investment for the local community and increased value for shareholders."



Mr Segal's responsibilities include representing Sayona to the broader community, government, First Nations, media and other stakeholders in Quebec; concluding successful permits to operate; and maintaining environmental, communication and human resources strategies, while ensuring ongoing transparent disclosure and commitment to corporate social responsibility and corporate governance.







About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd





Contact:

Dan O Neill Managing Director Phone: +61-7-3369-7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au www.sayonamining.com.au