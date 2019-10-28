SB Financial : Announces Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Earnings 0 10/28/2019 | 05:27pm EDT Send by mail :

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ('SB Financial' or the 'Company'), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today reported earnings for the third-quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Third-quarter 2019 highlights over prior-year third quarter include: Total assets increased to $1.04 billion, up $63.6 million, or 6.5 percent

Net income of $3.8 million, up $0.7 million, or 20.7 percent

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48, up $0.09 per share, or 23.1 percent

Tangible book value (TBV) per share increased 9.1 percent to $16.23 per share Nine months ended September 30, 2019, highlights over prior-year nine months include: Net income of $8.6 million, which is flat to the prior year

Net income, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights impairment of $9.7 million, which is up $1.0 million or 12.1 percent

Adjusted EPS of $1.22, which is up $0.08 per share, or 7.0 percent

Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.87 percent on a fully tax equivalent basis ('FTE') down 9 basis points Third quarter 2019, trailing twelve-month highlights include: Loan growth of $51.7 million, or 6.7 percent

Deposit growth of $58.5 million, or 7.4 percent

Mortgage origination volume of $386.6 million; servicing portfolio of $1.15 billion Highlights Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2019 Sep. 2018 % Change

Sep. 2019 Sep. 2018 % Change Operating revenue $ 14,424 $ 12,731 13.3%

$ 38,287 $ 37,348 2.5% Interest income 11,546 10,258 12.6%

33,195 28,840 15.1% Interest expense 2,488 1,729 43.9%

6,965 4,187 66.3% Net interest income 9,058 8,529 6.2%

26,230 24,653 6.4% Provision for loan losses 300 - N/M

500 600 -16.7% Noninterest income 5,366 4,202 27.7%

12,057 12,695 -5.0% Noninterest expense 9,500 8,789 8.1%

27,234 25,995 4.8% Net income 3,762 3,118 20.7%

8,615 8,679 -0.7% Earnings per diluted share 0.48 0.39 23.1%

1.08 1.14 -5.3% Return on average assets 1.44% 1.30% 10.8%

1.13% 1.24% -8.9% Return on average equity 11.24% 9.89% 13.7%

8.67% 9.75% -11.1%















Non-GAAP Measures













Adjusted net income $ 3,762 $ 3,167 18.8%

$ 9,719 $ 8,672 12.1% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.48 0.40 20.0%

1.22 1.14 7.0% Adjusted return on average assets 1.44% 1.31% 9.9%

1.23% 1.24% -0.8% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.93% 3.96% -0.8%

3.87% 3.96% -2.3% 'This quarter, we delivered record core quarterly earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, which is up 23 percent from the prior year,' said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. 'We originated $158 million in residential mortgage loans, also a quarter record, while growing our loan portfolio nearly $9 million.' RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Consolidated Revenue Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 13.3 percent from the third quarter of 2018, and up 15.2 percent from the linked quarter. Net interest income was up 6.2 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 2.6 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin (FTE) was down 3 basis points from the year-ago quarter, but up 5 basis points from the linked quarter.

Noninterest income was up 27.7 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 45.4 percent from the linked quarter. Funding costs, primarily from retail deposits have increased from the prior year and from the linked quarter. Deposit cost of funds for the most recent quarter of 1.06 percent are up from 0.77 percent in the prior-year quarter. From the linked quarter, deposit cost of funds are up five basis points from 1.01 percent. Mortgage Loan Business Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2019 were $157.9 million, up $62.6 million, or 65.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $125.4 million, up $44.8 million, or 55.6 percent from the year-ago quarter. Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2019 was zero, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.01 million for the third quarter of 2018. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.6 million. The mortgage servicing portfolio at September 30, 2019, was $1.15 billion, up $0.09 billion, or 8.1 percent, from $1.07 billion at September 30, 2018. Mr. Klein noted, 'Our origination and processing teams achieved record numbers in the quarter as we originated $158 million in volume from nearly 700 clients. The number of closings in the quarter was higher by 44 percent from the linked quarter and 27 percent higher compared to the prior year third quarter. We did not book any temporary impairment this quarter, as compared to the $1.4 million we incurred in the first half of 2019. We are encouraged by current trends and expect the strong volume in the residential business to continue for the remainder of this year.' Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Mortgage originations $ 157,947 $ 98,447 $ 51,417 $ 78,829 $ 95,289 Mortgage sales 125,386 70,993 43,472 60,345 80,555 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,153,020 1,112,857 1,094,060 1,084,678 1,066,402 Mortgage servicing rights 10,447 10,264 10,838 11,365 11,129























Mortgage servicing revenue:









Loan servicing fees 709 691 682 673 653 OMSR amortization (701) (460) (254) (300) (318) Net administrative fees 8 231 428 373 335 OMSR valuation adjustment - (690) (708) (68) (62) Net loan servicing fees 8 (459) (280) 305 273 Gain on sale of mortgages 2,495 1,678 1,192 1,646 2,066 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 2,503 $ 1,219 $ 912 $ 1,951 $ 2,339 Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title insurance revenue and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan sales of $2.8 million generating gains of $0.3 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $484.3 million as of September 30, 2019, and the title insurance business delivered revenue of $0.4 million. For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 37.2 percent, with the YTD percentage at 33.9 percent when adjusted for the impairment. For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense (NIE) of $9.5 million was up $0.7 million, or 8.1 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.4 million. Expense growth was the result of higher mortgage commissions and the addition of our title agency. We continue to add resources of both technology and personnel in order to meet the expanded needs of our operations, information technology and risk management functions. Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 5,366 $ 3,691 $ 3,000 $ 3,930 $ 4,202 NII / Total Revenue 37.2% 29.5% 26.5% 31.3% 33.0% NII / Average Assets 2.1% 1.5% 1.2% 1.6% 1.8%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 9,500 $ 9,108 $ 8,626 $ 8,852 $ 8,789 Efficiency Ratio 65.9% 72.7% 76.1% 70.6% 69.0% NIE / Average Assets 3.6% 3.6% 3.5% 3.6% 3.7% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.6% -2.1% -2.3% -2.0% -1.9% Balance Sheet Total assets as of September 30, 2019, were $1.04 billion, up $63.6 million, or 6.5 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of September 30, 2019, was $134.2 million, up 5.6 percent from a year ago, and comprised 12.9 percent of total assets. Total loans held for investment were $823.4 million at September 30, 2019, up $51.7 million, or 6.7 percent, from September 30, 2018, and up $8.9 million for the quarter. From the prior year, commercial loans were up $25.3 million, or 21.1 percent, with residential real estate rising $21.0 million, or 11.8 percent. The investment portfolio of $81.7 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 7.8 percent of assets at September 30, 2019. Deposit balances of $848.0 million at September 30, 2019, increased by $58.5 million, or 7.4 percent, since September 30, 2018. Growth from the prior year included $18.9 million in checking and $39.6 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances. Mr. Klein stated, 'We took payoffs in our commercial real estate portfolio due to competitive pressure on loan pricing. We expect to see additional challenges in matching pricing over the coming quarters and continue to experience peer- leading metrics in asset quality, despite a small number of SBA credits that weakened in the quarter.' Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Annual Growth Commercial $ 145,147 $ 143,798 $ 136,201 $ 127,640 $ 119,810 $ 25,337 % of Total 17.6% 17.7% 17.4% 16.5% 15.5% 21.1% Commercial RE 362,580 360,491 343,900 340,791 356,563 6,017 % of Total 44.0% 44.2% 43.9% 44.2% 46.2% 1.7% Agriculture 51,946 54,317 50,620 52,012 52,814 (868) % of Total 6.3% 6.7% 6.5% 6.7% 6.8% -1.6% Residential RE 199,036 191,642 187,548 187,104 178,033 21,003 % of Total 24.2% 23.5% 24.0% 24.2% 23.1% 11.8% Consumer & Other 64,658 64,261 64,254 64,336 64,478 180 % of Total 7.9% 7.9% 8.2% 8.3% 8.4% 0.3% Total Loans $ 823,367 $ 814,509 $ 782,523 $ 771,883 $ 771,698 $ 51,669 Total Growth Percentage









6.7%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Annual Growth Non-Int DDA $ 152,932 $ 141,216 $ 146,327 $ 144,592 $ 134,747 $ 18,185 % of Total 18.0% 16.8% 17.7% 18.0% 17.1% 13.5% Interest DDA 131,655 129,710 132,101 130,628 130,897 758 % of Total 15.5% 15.5% 16.0% 16.3% 16.6% 0.6% Savings 121,991 118,931 115,272 104,444 114,213 7,778 % of Total 14.3% 14.1% 13.8% 12.9% 14.4% 6.8% Money Market 173,237 175,455 175,334 181,426 170,190 3,047 % of Total 20.4% 20.9% 21.2% 22.6% 21.6% 1.8% Time Deposits 268,139 274,062 258,624 241,462 239,379 28,760 % of Total 31.6% 32.7% 31.2% 30.1% 30.3% 12.0% Total Deposits $ 847,954 $ 839,374 $ 827,658 $ 802,552 $ 789,426 $ 58,528 Total Growth Percentage









7.4% Asset Quality SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.44 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group. The coverage of non performing loans by the loan loss allowance was at 207 percent at September 30, 2019, down from 256 percent at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2019 Jun. 2019 Mar. 2019 Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Commercial & Agriculture $ 834 $ 674 $ 998 $ 731 $ 360 $ 474 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.42% 0.34% 0.53% 0.41% 0.21% 131.7% Commercial RE 262 208 212 218 228 34 % of Total CRE loans 0.07% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 14.9% Residential RE 1,763 1,768 1,612 1,738 1,541 222 % of Total Res. RE loans 0.89% 0.92% 0.86% 0.93% 0.87% 14.4% Consumer & Other 416 456 325 219 252 164 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.64% 0.71% 0.51% 0.34% 0.39% 65.1% Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,275 3,106 3,147 2,906 2,381 894 % of Total loans 0.40% 0.38% 0.40% 0.38% 0.31% 37.5% Accruing Restructured Loans 825 814 827 928 940 (115) Total Change (%)









-12.2% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 4,100 3,920 3,974 3,834 3,321 779 % of Total loans 0.50% 0.48% 0.51% 0.50% 0.43% 23.5% Foreclosed Assets 489 530 313 131 105 384 Total Change (%)









365.7% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 4,589 $ 4,450 $ 4,287 $ 3,965 $ 3,426 $ 1,163 % of Total assets 0.44% 0.43% 0.42% 0.40% 0.35% 33.9% Webcast and Conference Call The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on October 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website. About SB Financial Group Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFG'. SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFGP'. In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ('ROE'). Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results. Investor Contact Information:

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@yoursbfinancial.com



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































September

June

March

December

September





($ in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018



























ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$ 49,824

$ 42,786

$ 62,962

$ 48,363

$ 45,515

Available-for-sale securities

77,029

85,261

95,802

90,969

84,114

Loans held for sale

13,655

9,579

4,346

4,445

6,888

Loans, net of unearned income

823,367

814,509

782,523

771,883

771,698

Allowance for loan losses

(8,492)

(8,306)

(8,121)

(8,167)

(8,489)

Premises and equipment, net

23,898

23,150

23,270

22,084

21,900

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,648

4,648

4,123

4,123

4,123

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

489

530

313

131

105

Interest receivable

3,176

3,209

3,123

2,822

2,433

Goodwill and other intangibles

17,834

17,836

17,838

16,401

16,404

Cash value of life insurance

17,137

17,051

16,966

16,834

16,745

Mortgage servicing rights

10,447

10,264

10,838

11,365

11,129

Other assets

9,749

8,606

7,288

5,575

6,615

































Total assets

$ 1,042,761

$ 1,029,123

$ 1,021,271

$ 986,828

$ 979,180



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities























Non interest bearing demand

$ 152,932

$ 141,216

$ 146,327

$ 144,592

$ 134,747



Interest bearing demand

131,655

129,710

132,101

130,628

130,897



Savings

121,991

118,931

115,272

104,444

114,213



Money market

173,237

175,455

175,334

181,426

170,190



Time deposits

268,139

274,062

258,624

241,462

239,379

































Total deposits

847,954

839,374

827,658

802,552

789,426





























Repurchase agreements

14,659

13,968

12,255

15,184

15,539

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

16,000

16,000

24,000

16,000

24,500

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

1,391

1,188

1,123

909

891

Other liabilities

18,201

14,346

14,419

11,438

11,405

































Total liabilities

908,515

895,186

889,765

856,393

852,071





























Shareholders' Equity























Preferred stock

13,241

13,978

13,978

13,979

13,979



Common stock

41,223

40,486

40,486

40,485

40,485



Additional paid-in capital

15,219

15,259

15,143

15,226

15,160



Retained earnings

70,184

67,236

65,438

64,012

61,854



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 900

801

124

(552)

(1,654)



Treasury stock

(6,521)

(3,823)

(3,663)

(2,715)

(2,715)

































Total equity

134,246

133,937

131,506

130,435

127,109

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,042,761

$ 1,029,123

$ 1,021,271

$ 986,828

$ 979,180

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)



































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended











































September

June

March

December

September



September

September Interest income



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018



2019

2018

Loans































Taxable

$ 10,607

$ 10,182

$ 9,427

$ 9,661

$ 9,499



$ 30,216

$ 26,607

Tax exempt

82

73

62

55

42



217

99

Securities































Taxable

776

802

911

822

610



2,489

1,795

Tax exempt

81

94

98

100

107



273

339







































Total interest income

11,546

11,151

10,498

10,638

10,258



33,195

28,840



































Interest expense

































Deposits

2,258

2,092

1,918

1,776

1,472



6,268

3,538

Repurchase agreements & other

22

17

26

10

11



65

27

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

101

100

100

131

140



301

329

Trust preferred securities

107

110

114

107

106



331

293







































Total interest expense

2,488

2,319

2,158

2,024

1,729



6,965

4,187







































































Net interest income

9,058

8,832

8,340

8,614

8,529



26,230

24,653





































Provision for loan losses

300

200

-

-

-



500

600



































Net interest income after provision





























for loan losses



8,758

8,632

8,340

8,614

8,529



25,730

24,053



































Noninterest income

































Wealth management fees

775

783

734

717

705



2,292

2,155

Customer service fees

729

689

631

679

672



2,049

1,991

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

2,495

1,678

1,192

1,646

2,066



5,365

5,224

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

8

(459)

(280)

305

273



(731)

991

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

462

216

327

295

125



1,005

935

Title insurance income

400

308

19

-

-



727

-

Net gain on sales of securities

-

206

-

-

70



206

70

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

1

(5)

(2)

14

-



(6)

21

Other

496

275

379

274

291



1,150

1,308







































Total noninterest income

5,366

3,691

3,000

3,930

4,202



12,057

12,695



































Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits

5,715

5,305

4,902

5,108

5,372



15,922

15,513

Net occupancy expense

656

627

645

600

588



1,928

1,797

Equipment expense

688

665

711

756

667



2,064

2,133

Data processing fees

499

488

443

466

489



1,430

1,345

Professional fees

571

649

617

532

393



1,837

1,316

Marketing expense

239

246

239

262

197



724

622

Telephone and communication expense 118

112

115

121

124



345

374

Postage and delivery expense

89

81

84

66

83



254

221

State, local and other taxes

243

247

255

180

177



745

538

Employee expense

199

236

153

283

243



588

629

Other expenses

483

452

462

478

456



1,397

1,507







































Total noninterest expense

9,500

9,108

8,626

8,852

8,789



27,234

25,995







































































Income before income tax expense

4,624

3,215

2,714

3,692

3,942



10,553

10,753





































Income tax expense

862

588

488

732

824



1,938

2,074



































Net income





$ 3,762

$ 2,627

$ 2,226

$ 2,960

$ 3,118



$ 8,615

$ 8,679



































Preferred share dividends

233

243

244

243

244



720

732



































Net income available to common shareholders

3,529

2,384

1,982

2,717

2,874



7,895

7,947



































Common share data:































Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.55

$ 0.37

$ 0.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.45



$ 1.22

$ 1.30





































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.48

$ 0.33

$ 0.28

$ 0.37

$ 0.39



$ 1.08

$ 1.14



































Average shares outstanding (in thousands):































Basic:

6,397

6,454

6,482

6,503

6,503



6,459

6,106

Diluted:

7,876

7,967

7,994

8,030

8,022



7,955

7,626 SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019



Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities

$ 89,782 $ 776 3.46%



$ 82,250 $ 610 2.97%

Nontaxable securities

7,879 81 4.11%



11,292 107 3.79%

Loans, net

829,699 10,689 5.15%



770,948 9,541 4.95%























Total earning assets

927,360 11,546 4.98%



864,490 10,258 4.75%























Cash and due from banks

55,039







33,545





Allowance for loan losses

(8,392)







(8,593)





Premises and equipment

23,855







21,850





Other assets

45,929







51,077



























Total assets

$ 1,043,791







$ 962,369

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 434,190 $ 769 0.71%



$ 403,236 $ 504 0.50%

Time deposits

272,433 1,489 2.19%



231,884 968 1.67%

Repurchase agreements & other

15,948 22 0.55%



19,293 11 0.23%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

16,000 101 2.53%



24,609 140 2.28%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 107 4.15%



10,310 106 4.11%























Total interest bearing liabilities

748,881 2,488 1.33%



689,332 1,729 1.00%























Non interest bearing demand

143,361 -





134,146 -

























Total funding

892,242

1.12%



823,478

0.84%























Other liabilities

17,658







12,747



























Total liabilities

909,900







836,225



























Equity

133,891







126,144



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,043,791







$ 962,369



























Net interest income



$ 9,058







$ 8,529

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.91%







3.95%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.93%







3.96%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis











































Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019



Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities

$ 96,013 $ 2,489 3.46%



$ 81,835 $ 1,795 2.92%

Nontaxable securities

8,840 273 4.12%



11,815 339 3.83%

Loans, net

803,431 30,433 5.05%



740,292 26,706 4.81%























Total earning assets

908,284 33,195 4.87%



833,942 28,840 4.61%























Cash and due from banks

46,797







33,137





Allowance for loan losses

(8,303)







(8,318)





Premises and equipment

23,643







21,656





Other assets

49,653







51,090



























Total assets

$ 1,020,074







$ 931,507

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 426,436 $ 2,232 0.70%



$ 395,948 $ 1,063 0.36%

Time deposits

261,362 4,036 2.06%



220,642 2,475 1.50%

Repurchase agreements & Other

15,760 65 0.55%



16,875 27 0.21%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

16,088 301 2.49%



21,987 329 2.00%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 331 4.28%



10,310 293 3.79%























Total interest bearing liabilities

729,956 6,965 1.27%



665,762 4,187 0.84%























Non interest bearing demand

141,537

1.07%



134,566

0.70%























Total funding

871,493







800,328



























Other liabilities

16,116







12,461



























Total liabilities

887,609







812,789



























Equity

132,465







118,718



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,020,074







$ 931,507



























Net interest income



$ 26,230







$ 24,653

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.85%







3.94%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.87%







3.96%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)







































($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)



At and for the Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







































September

June

March

December

September



September

September SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018



2019

2018

































Net interest income



$ 9,058

$ 8,832

$ 8,340

$ 8,614

$ 8,529



$ 26,230

$ 24,653 Tax-equivalent adjustment



43

44

43

41

40



130

116 Tax-equivalent net interest income



9,101

8,876

8,383

8,655

8,569



26,360

24,769 Provision for loan loss



300

200

-

-

-



500

600 Noninterest income



5,366

3,691

3,000

3,930

4,202



12,057

12,695 Total operating revenue



14,424

12,523

11,340

12,544

12,731



38,287

37,348 Noninterest expense



9,500

9,108

8,626

8,852

8,789



27,234

25,995 Pre-tax pre-provision income



4,924

3,415

2,714

3,692

3,942



11,053

11,353 Pretax income



4,624

3,215

2,714

3,692

3,942



10,553

10,753 Net income



3,762

2,627

2,226

2,960

3,118



8,615

8,679 Income available to common shareholders



3,529

2,384

1,982

2,717

2,874



7,895

7,947

































PER SHARE INFORMATION:































Basic earnings per share (EPS)



0.55

0.37

0.31

0.42

0.45



1.22

1.30 Diluted earnings per share



0.48

0.33

0.28

0.37

0.39



1.08

1.14 Common dividends



0.090

0.090

0.085

0.085

0.080



0.265

0.235 Book value per common share



17.28

16.89

16.57

16.36

15.94



17.28

15.94 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)



16.23

15.83

15.43

15.39

14.87



16.23

14.87 Fully converted TBV per common share



14.98

14.64

14.32

14.30

13.88



14.98

13.88 Market price per common share



16.72

16.46

18.02

16.45

20.35



16.72

20.35 Market price per preferred share



16.50

16.10

19.00

17.90

20.25



16.50

20.25 Market price to TBV



103.0%

104.0%

116.8%

106.9%

136.8%



103.0%

136.8% Market price to fully converted TBV



111.6%

112.4%

125.8%

115.0%

146.6%



111.6%

146.6% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS



11.5

12.1

12.6

11.0

11.5



11.5

11.5

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS:































Return on average assets (ROAA)



1.44%

1.03%

0.89%

1.19%

1.30%



1.13%

1.24% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA



1.89%

1.34%

1.08%

1.48%

1.64%



1.44%

1.62% Return on average equity



11.24%

7.92%

6.76%

9.21%

9.89%



8.67%

9.75% Return on average tangible equity



14.67%

10.41%

8.83%

12.06%

13.02%



11.35%

13.10% Efficiency ratio



65.85%

72.71%

76.05%

70.55%

69.01%



71.12%

69.58% Earning asset yield



4.98%

4.88%

4.78%

4.86%

4.75%



4.87%

4.61% Cost of interest bearing liabilities



1.33%

1.28%

1.20%

1.15%

1.00%



1.27%

0.84% Net interest margin



3.91%

3.86%

3.79%

3.93%

3.95%



3.85%

3.94% Tax equivalent effect



0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.02%

0.01%



0.02%

0.02% Net interest margin, tax equivalent



3.93%

3.88%

3.81%

3.95%

3.96%



3.87%

3.96% Non interest income/Average assets



2.06%

1.45%

1.20%

1.58%

1.75%



1.58%

1.82% Non interest expense/Average assets



3.64%

3.58%

3.45%

3.56%

3.65%



3.56%

3.72% Net noninterest expense/Average assets



-1.58%

-2.13%

-2.25%

-1.98%

-1.91%



-1.98%

-1.90%

































ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Gross charge-offs



128

20

60

322

12



208

85 Recoveries



15

5

13

1

6



33

44 Net charge-offs



113

15

47

321

6



175

41 Nonaccruing loans/Total loans



0.40%

0.38%

0.40%

0.38%

0.31%



0.40%

0.31% Nonperforming loans/Total loans



0.50%

0.48%

0.51%

0.50%

0.43%



0.50%

0.43% Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO



0.56%

0.55%

0.55%

0.51%

0.44%



0.56%

0.44% Nonperforming assets/Total assets



0.44%

0.43%

0.42%

0.40%

0.35%



0.44%

0.35% Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans



207.12%

211.89%

204.35%

213.02%

255.62%



207.12%

255.62% Allowance for loan loss/Total loans



1.03%

1.02%

1.04%

1.06%

1.10%



1.03%

1.10% Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)



0.05%

0.01%

0.02%

0.17%

0.00%



0.03%

0.01% Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs



265.49%

1333.33%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%



285.71%

1463.41%

































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:































Loans/ Deposits



97.10%

97.04%

94.55%

96.18%

97.75%



97.10%

97.75% Equity/ Assets



12.87%

13.01%

12.88%

13.22%

12.98%



12.87%

12.98% Tangible equity/Tangible assets



10.07%

10.10%

9.93%

10.31%

10.05%



10.07%

10.05% Tangible equity adjusted for conversion



11.36%

11.48%

11.33%

11.75%

11.50%



11.36%

11.50% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)



12.18%

12.53%

12.71%

12.57%

12.16%



12.18%

12.16%

































END OF PERIOD BALANCES































Total assets



1,042,761

1,029,123

1,021,271

986,828

979,180



1,042,761

979,180 Total loans



823,367

814,509

782,523

771,883

771,698



823,367

771,698 Deposits



847,954

839,374

827,658

802,552

789,426



847,954

789,426 Stockholders equity



134,246

133,937

131,506

130,435

127,109



134,246

127,109 Goodwill & intangibles



17,834

17,836

17,838

16,401

16,404



17,834

16,404 Preferred equity



13,241

13,978

13,978

13,979

13,979



13,241

13,979 Tangible equity



103,171

102,123

99,690

100,055

96,726



103,171

96,726 Mortgage servicing portfolio



1,153,020

1,112,857

1,094,060

1,084,678

1,066,402



1,153,020

1,066,402 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care



484,295

479,442

462,580

423,289

412,218



484,295

412,218 Total assets under care



2,680,076

2,621,422

2,577,911

2,494,795

2,457,800



2,680,076

2,457,800 Full-time equivalent employees (actual)



247

250

256

250

250



247

250 Period end basic shares outstanding



6,357

6,451

6,460

6,503

6,503



6,357

6,503 Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)



1,414

1,478

1,475

1,472

1,470



1,414

1,470 Market capitalization (all)



129,620

130,324

144,898

133,824

162,711



129,620

162,711

































AVERAGE BALANCES































Total assets



1,043,791

1,016,493

1,001,282

994,977

962,369



1,020,074

931,507 Total earning assets



927,360

914,652

879,394

875,747

864,490



908,284

833,942 Total loans



829,699

804,716

775,280

775,060

770,948



803,431

740,292 Deposits



849,984

827,615

812,190

803,928

769,266



829,335

751,156 Stockholders equity



133,891

132,734

131,691

128,539

126,144



132,465

118,718 Intangibles



17,835

17,837

16,880

16,403

16,405



17,518

16,407 Preferred equity



13,459

13,978

13,979

13,979

13,983



13,771

13,983 Tangible equity



102,597

100,919

100,832

98,157

95,756



101,176

88,328 Average basic shares outstanding



6,397

6,454

6,482

6,503

6,503



6,459

6,106 Average diluted shares outstanding



7,876

7,967

7,994

8,030

8,022



7,955

7,626 Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2018

















Total Revenues

$ 14,424

$ 12,731

$ 38,287

$ 37,348 Adjustment to remove temporary impairment*

-

62

1,398

(8)

















Adjusted Total Revenues

14,424

12,793

39,685

37,340



































Income before Income Taxes

4,624

3,942

10,553

10,753 Adjustment to remove temporary impairment

-

62

1,398

(8)

















Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

4,624

4,004

11,951

10,745



































Provision for Income Taxes

862

824

1,938

2,074 Adjustment to remove temporary impairment

-

13

294

(2)

















Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

862

837

2,232

2,072



































Net Income

3,762

3,118

8,615

8,679 Adjustment to remove temporary impairment

-

49

1,104

(6)

















Adjusted Net Income

3,762

3,167

9,719

8,672



































Diluted Earnings per Share

0.48

0.39

1.08

1.14 Adjustment to remove temporary impairment

-

0.01

0.14

(0.00)

















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.48

$ 0.40

$ 1.22

$ 1.14



































Return on Average Assets

1.44%

1.30%

1.13%

1.24% Adjustment to remove temporary impairment

0.00%

0.01%

0.11%

0.00%

















Adjusted Return on Average Assets

1.44%

1.31%

1.23%

1.24%

















* temporary valuation adjustment to the















Company's mortgage servicing rights















View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-inc-announces-third-quarter-and-nine-month-2019-earnings-300946206.html SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc. Attachments Original document

