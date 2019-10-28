SB Financial : Announces Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Earnings
DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ('SB Financial' or the 'Company'), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today reported earnings for the third-quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Third-quarter 2019 highlights over prior-year third quarter include:
Total assets increased to $1.04 billion, up $63.6 million, or 6.5 percent
Net income of $3.8 million, up $0.7 million, or 20.7 percent
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48, up $0.09 per share, or 23.1 percent
Tangible book value (TBV) per share increased 9.1 percent to $16.23 per share
Nine months ended September 30, 2019, highlights over prior-year nine months include:
Net income of $8.6 million, which is flat to the prior year
Net income, adjusted for the mortgage servicing rights impairment of $9.7 million, which is up $1.0 million or 12.1 percent
Adjusted EPS of $1.22, which is up $0.08 per share, or 7.0 percent
Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.87 percent on a fully tax equivalent basis ('FTE') down 9 basis points
Third quarter 2019, trailing twelve-month highlights include:
Loan growth of $51.7 million, or 6.7 percent
Deposit growth of $58.5 million, or 7.4 percent
Mortgage origination volume of $386.6 million; servicing portfolio of $1.15 billion
Highlights
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Sep. 2019
Sep. 2018
% Change
Sep. 2019
Sep. 2018
% Change
Operating revenue
$ 14,424
$ 12,731
13.3%
$ 38,287
$ 37,348
2.5%
Interest income
11,546
10,258
12.6%
33,195
28,840
15.1%
Interest expense
2,488
1,729
43.9%
6,965
4,187
66.3%
Net interest income
9,058
8,529
6.2%
26,230
24,653
6.4%
Provision for loan losses
300
-
N/M
500
600
-16.7%
Noninterest income
5,366
4,202
27.7%
12,057
12,695
-5.0%
Noninterest expense
9,500
8,789
8.1%
27,234
25,995
4.8%
Net income
3,762
3,118
20.7%
8,615
8,679
-0.7%
Earnings per diluted share
0.48
0.39
23.1%
1.08
1.14
-5.3%
Return on average assets
1.44%
1.30%
10.8%
1.13%
1.24%
-8.9%
Return on average equity
11.24%
9.89%
13.7%
8.67%
9.75%
-11.1%
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted net income
$ 3,762
$ 3,167
18.8%
$ 9,719
$ 8,672
12.1%
Adjusted diluted EPS
0.48
0.40
20.0%
1.22
1.14
7.0%
Adjusted return on average assets
1.44%
1.31%
9.9%
1.23%
1.24%
-0.8%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.93%
3.96%
-0.8%
3.87%
3.96%
-2.3%
'This quarter, we delivered record core quarterly earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, which is up 23 percent from the prior year,' said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. 'We originated $158 million in residential mortgage loans, also a quarter record, while growing our loan portfolio nearly $9 million.'
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 13.3 percent from the third quarter of 2018, and up 15.2 percent from the linked quarter.
Net interest income was up 6.2 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 2.6 percent from the linked quarter.
Net interest margin (FTE) was down 3 basis points from the year-ago quarter, but up 5 basis points from the linked quarter.
Noninterest income was up 27.7 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 45.4 percent from the linked quarter.
Funding costs, primarily from retail deposits have increased from the prior year and from the linked quarter. Deposit cost of funds for the most recent quarter of 1.06 percent are up from 0.77 percent in the prior-year quarter. From the linked quarter, deposit cost of funds are up five basis points from 1.01 percent.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2019 were $157.9 million, up $62.6 million, or 65.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $125.4 million, up $44.8 million, or 55.6 percent from the year-ago quarter.
Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2019 was zero, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.01 million for the third quarter of 2018. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.6 million. The mortgage servicing portfolio at September 30, 2019, was $1.15 billion, up $0.09 billion, or 8.1 percent, from $1.07 billion at September 30, 2018.
Mr. Klein noted, 'Our origination and processing teams achieved record numbers in the quarter as we originated $158 million in volume from nearly 700 clients. The number of closings in the quarter was higher by 44 percent from the linked quarter and 27 percent higher compared to the prior year third quarter. We did not book any temporary impairment this quarter, as compared to the $1.4 million we incurred in the first half of 2019. We are encouraged by current trends and expect the strong volume in the residential business to continue for the remainder of this year.'
Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Sep. 2018
Mortgage originations
$ 157,947
$ 98,447
$ 51,417
$ 78,829
$ 95,289
Mortgage sales
125,386
70,993
43,472
60,345
80,555
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,153,020
1,112,857
1,094,060
1,084,678
1,066,402
Mortgage servicing rights
10,447
10,264
10,838
11,365
11,129
Mortgage servicing revenue:
Loan servicing fees
709
691
682
673
653
OMSR amortization
(701)
(460)
(254)
(300)
(318)
Net administrative fees
8
231
428
373
335
OMSR valuation adjustment
-
(690)
(708)
(68)
(62)
Net loan servicing fees
8
(459)
(280)
305
273
Gain on sale of mortgages
2,495
1,678
1,192
1,646
2,066
Mortgage banking revenue, net
$ 2,503
$ 1,219
$ 912
$ 1,951
$ 2,339
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales, title insurance revenue and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total loan sales of $2.8 million generating gains of $0.3 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $484.3 million as of September 30, 2019, and the title insurance business delivered revenue of $0.4 million. For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 37.2 percent, with the YTD percentage at 33.9 percent when adjusted for the impairment.
For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense (NIE) of $9.5 million was up $0.7 million, or 8.1 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was also up $0.4 million. Expense growth was the result of higher mortgage commissions and the addition of our title agency. We continue to add resources of both technology and personnel in order to meet the expanded needs of our operations, information technology and risk management functions.
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Sep. 2018
Noninterest Income (NII)
$ 5,366
$ 3,691
$ 3,000
$ 3,930
$ 4,202
NII / Total Revenue
37.2%
29.5%
26.5%
31.3%
33.0%
NII / Average Assets
2.1%
1.5%
1.2%
1.6%
1.8%
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
$ 9,500
$ 9,108
$ 8,626
$ 8,852
$ 8,789
Efficiency Ratio
65.9%
72.7%
76.1%
70.6%
69.0%
NIE / Average Assets
3.6%
3.6%
3.5%
3.6%
3.7%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
-1.6%
-2.1%
-2.3%
-2.0%
-1.9%
Balance Sheet
Total assets as of September 30, 2019, were $1.04 billion, up $63.6 million, or 6.5 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of September 30, 2019, was $134.2 million, up 5.6 percent from a year ago, and comprised 12.9 percent of total assets.
Total loans held for investment were $823.4 million at September 30, 2019, up $51.7 million, or 6.7 percent, from September 30, 2018, and up $8.9 million for the quarter. From the prior year, commercial loans were up $25.3 million, or 21.1 percent, with residential real estate rising $21.0 million, or 11.8 percent.
The investment portfolio of $81.7 million, including Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, represented 7.8 percent of assets at September 30, 2019. Deposit balances of $848.0 million at September 30, 2019, increased by $58.5 million, or 7.4 percent, since September 30, 2018. Growth from the prior year included $18.9 million in checking and $39.6 million in savings, money market and time deposit balances.
Mr. Klein stated, 'We took payoffs in our commercial real estate portfolio due to competitive pressure on loan pricing. We expect to see additional challenges in matching pricing over the coming quarters and continue to experience peer- leading metrics in asset quality, despite a small number of SBA credits that weakened in the quarter.'
Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Sep. 2018
Annual Growth
Commercial
$ 145,147
$ 143,798
$ 136,201
$ 127,640
$ 119,810
$ 25,337
% of Total
17.6%
17.7%
17.4%
16.5%
15.5%
21.1%
Commercial RE
362,580
360,491
343,900
340,791
356,563
6,017
% of Total
44.0%
44.2%
43.9%
44.2%
46.2%
1.7%
Agriculture
51,946
54,317
50,620
52,012
52,814
(868)
% of Total
6.3%
6.7%
6.5%
6.7%
6.8%
-1.6%
Residential RE
199,036
191,642
187,548
187,104
178,033
21,003
% of Total
24.2%
23.5%
24.0%
24.2%
23.1%
11.8%
Consumer & Other
64,658
64,261
64,254
64,336
64,478
180
% of Total
7.9%
7.9%
8.2%
8.3%
8.4%
0.3%
Total Loans
$ 823,367
$ 814,509
$ 782,523
$ 771,883
$ 771,698
$ 51,669
Total Growth Percentage
6.7%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Sep. 2018
Annual Growth
Non-Int DDA
$ 152,932
$ 141,216
$ 146,327
$ 144,592
$ 134,747
$ 18,185
% of Total
18.0%
16.8%
17.7%
18.0%
17.1%
13.5%
Interest DDA
131,655
129,710
132,101
130,628
130,897
758
% of Total
15.5%
15.5%
16.0%
16.3%
16.6%
0.6%
Savings
121,991
118,931
115,272
104,444
114,213
7,778
% of Total
14.3%
14.1%
13.8%
12.9%
14.4%
6.8%
Money Market
173,237
175,455
175,334
181,426
170,190
3,047
% of Total
20.4%
20.9%
21.2%
22.6%
21.6%
1.8%
Time Deposits
268,139
274,062
258,624
241,462
239,379
28,760
% of Total
31.6%
32.7%
31.2%
30.1%
30.3%
12.0%
Total Deposits
$ 847,954
$ 839,374
$ 827,658
$ 802,552
$ 789,426
$ 58,528
Total Growth Percentage
7.4%
Asset Quality
SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.44 percent continues to be in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group. The coverage of non performing loans by the loan loss allowance was at 207 percent at September 30, 2019, down from 256 percent at September 30, 2018.
Nonperforming Assets
Annual
Change
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Sep. 2019
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Dec. 2018
Sep. 2018
Commercial & Agriculture
$ 834
$ 674
$ 998
$ 731
$ 360
$ 474
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
0.42%
0.34%
0.53%
0.41%
0.21%
131.7%
Commercial RE
262
208
212
218
228
34
% of Total CRE loans
0.07%
0.06%
0.06%
0.06%
0.06%
14.9%
Residential RE
1,763
1,768
1,612
1,738
1,541
222
% of Total Res. RE loans
0.89%
0.92%
0.86%
0.93%
0.87%
14.4%
Consumer & Other
416
456
325
219
252
164
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
0.64%
0.71%
0.51%
0.34%
0.39%
65.1%
Total Nonaccruing Loans
3,275
3,106
3,147
2,906
2,381
894
% of Total loans
0.40%
0.38%
0.40%
0.38%
0.31%
37.5%
Accruing Restructured Loans
825
814
827
928
940
(115)
Total Change (%)
-12.2%
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
4,100
3,920
3,974
3,834
3,321
779
% of Total loans
0.50%
0.48%
0.51%
0.50%
0.43%
23.5%
Foreclosed Assets
489
530
313
131
105
384
Total Change (%)
365.7%
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 4,589
$ 4,450
$ 4,287
$ 3,965
$ 3,426
$ 1,163
% of Total assets
0.44%
0.43%
0.42%
0.40%
0.35%
33.9%
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on October 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 full-service ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFG'. SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFGP'.
In May 2019, SB Financial was ranked #94 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ('ROE').
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that including certain non-GAAP financial measures will provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance, its performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results.
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
September
June
March
December
September
($ in thousands)
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 49,824
$ 42,786
$ 62,962
$ 48,363
$ 45,515
Available-for-sale securities
77,029
85,261
95,802
90,969
84,114
Loans held for sale
13,655
9,579
4,346
4,445
6,888
Loans, net of unearned income
823,367
814,509
782,523
771,883
771,698
Allowance for loan losses
(8,492)
(8,306)
(8,121)
(8,167)
(8,489)
Premises and equipment, net
23,898
23,150
23,270
22,084
21,900
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
4,648
4,648
4,123
4,123
4,123
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
489
530
313
131
105
Interest receivable
3,176
3,209
3,123
2,822
2,433
Goodwill and other intangibles
17,834
17,836
17,838
16,401
16,404
Cash value of life insurance
17,137
17,051
16,966
16,834
16,745
Mortgage servicing rights
10,447
10,264
10,838
11,365
11,129
Other assets
9,749
8,606
7,288
5,575
6,615
Total assets
$ 1,042,761
$ 1,029,123
$ 1,021,271
$ 986,828
$ 979,180
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Non interest bearing demand
$ 152,932
$ 141,216
$ 146,327
$ 144,592
$ 134,747
Interest bearing demand
131,655
129,710
132,101
130,628
130,897
Savings
121,991
118,931
115,272
104,444
114,213
Money market
173,237
175,455
175,334
181,426
170,190
Time deposits
268,139
274,062
258,624
241,462
239,379
Total deposits
847,954
839,374
827,658
802,552
789,426
Repurchase agreements
14,659
13,968
12,255
15,184
15,539
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
16,000
16,000
24,000
16,000
24,500
Trust preferred securities
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Interest payable
1,391
1,188
1,123
909
891
Other liabilities
18,201
14,346
14,419
11,438
11,405
Total liabilities
908,515
895,186
889,765
856,393
852,071
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
13,241
13,978
13,978
13,979
13,979
Common stock
41,223
40,486
40,486
40,485
40,485
Additional paid-in capital
15,219
15,259
15,143
15,226
15,160
Retained earnings
70,184
67,236
65,438
64,012
61,854
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
900
801
124
(552)
(1,654)
Treasury stock
(6,521)
(3,823)
(3,663)
(2,715)
(2,715)
Total equity
134,246
133,937
131,506
130,435
127,109
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,042,761
$ 1,029,123
$ 1,021,271
$ 986,828
$ 979,180
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
June
March
December
September
September
September
Interest income
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2019
2018
Loans
Taxable
$ 10,607
$ 10,182
$ 9,427
$ 9,661
$ 9,499
$ 30,216
$ 26,607
Tax exempt
82
73
62
55
42
217
99
Securities
Taxable
776
802
911
822
610
2,489
1,795
Tax exempt
81
94
98
100
107
273
339
Total interest income
11,546
11,151
10,498
10,638
10,258
33,195
28,840
Interest expense
Deposits
2,258
2,092
1,918
1,776
1,472
6,268
3,538
Repurchase agreements & other
22
17
26
10
11
65
27
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
101
100
100
131
140
301
329
Trust preferred securities
107
110
114
107
106
331
293
Total interest expense
2,488
2,319
2,158
2,024
1,729
6,965
4,187
Net interest income
9,058
8,832
8,340
8,614
8,529
26,230
24,653
Provision for loan losses
300
200
-
-
-
500
600
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
8,758
8,632
8,340
8,614
8,529
25,730
24,053
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
775
783
734
717
705
2,292
2,155
Customer service fees
729
689
631
679
672
2,049
1,991
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
2,495
1,678
1,192
1,646
2,066
5,365
5,224
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
8
(459)
(280)
305
273
(731)
991
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
462
216
327
295
125
1,005
935
Title insurance income
400
308
19
-
-
727
-
Net gain on sales of securities
-
206
-
-
70
206
70
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
1
(5)
(2)
14
-
(6)
21
Other
496
275
379
274
291
1,150
1,308
Total noninterest income
5,366
3,691
3,000
3,930
4,202
12,057
12,695
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,715
5,305
4,902
5,108
5,372
15,922
15,513
Net occupancy expense
656
627
645
600
588
1,928
1,797
Equipment expense
688
665
711
756
667
2,064
2,133
Data processing fees
499
488
443
466
489
1,430
1,345
Professional fees
571
649
617
532
393
1,837
1,316
Marketing expense
239
246
239
262
197
724
622
Telephone and communication expense
118
112
115
121
124
345
374
Postage and delivery expense
89
81
84
66
83
254
221
State, local and other taxes
243
247
255
180
177
745
538
Employee expense
199
236
153
283
243
588
629
Other expenses
483
452
462
478
456
1,397
1,507
Total noninterest expense
9,500
9,108
8,626
8,852
8,789
27,234
25,995
Income before income tax expense
4,624
3,215
2,714
3,692
3,942
10,553
10,753
Income tax expense
862
588
488
732
824
1,938
2,074
Net income
$ 3,762
$ 2,627
$ 2,226
$ 2,960
$ 3,118
$ 8,615
$ 8,679
Preferred share dividends
233
243
244
243
244
720
732
Net income available to common shareholders
3,529
2,384
1,982
2,717
2,874
7,895
7,947
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.55
$ 0.37
$ 0.31
$ 0.42
$ 0.45
$ 1.22
$ 1.30
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.48
$ 0.33
$ 0.28
$ 0.37
$ 0.39
$ 1.08
$ 1.14
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic:
6,397
6,454
6,482
6,503
6,503
6,459
6,106
Diluted:
7,876
7,967
7,994
8,030
8,022
7,955
7,626
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
At and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019
Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$ 89,782
$ 776
3.46%
$ 82,250
$ 610
2.97%
Nontaxable securities
7,879
81
4.11%
11,292
107
3.79%
Loans, net
829,699
10,689
5.15%
770,948
9,541
4.95%
Total earning assets
927,360
11,546
4.98%
864,490
10,258
4.75%
Cash and due from banks
55,039
33,545
Allowance for loan losses
(8,392)
(8,593)
Premises and equipment
23,855
21,850
Other assets
45,929
51,077
Total assets
$ 1,043,791
$ 962,369
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$ 434,190
$ 769
0.71%
$ 403,236
$ 504
0.50%
Time deposits
272,433
1,489
2.19%
231,884
968
1.67%
Repurchase agreements & other
15,948
22
0.55%
19,293
11
0.23%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
16,000
101
2.53%
24,609
140
2.28%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
107
4.15%
10,310
106
4.11%
Total interest bearing liabilities
748,881
2,488
1.33%
689,332
1,729
1.00%
Non interest bearing demand
143,361
-
134,146
-
Total funding
892,242
1.12%
823,478
0.84%
Other liabilities
17,658
12,747
Total liabilities
909,900
836,225
Equity
133,891
126,144
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,043,791
$ 962,369
Net interest income
$ 9,058
$ 8,529
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
3.91%
3.95%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
3.93%
3.96%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019
Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$ 96,013
$ 2,489
3.46%
$ 81,835
$ 1,795
2.92%
Nontaxable securities
8,840
273
4.12%
11,815
339
3.83%
Loans, net
803,431
30,433
5.05%
740,292
26,706
4.81%
Total earning assets
908,284
33,195
4.87%
833,942
28,840
4.61%
Cash and due from banks
46,797
33,137
Allowance for loan losses
(8,303)
(8,318)
Premises and equipment
23,643
21,656
Other assets
49,653
51,090
Total assets
$ 1,020,074
$ 931,507
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$ 426,436
$ 2,232
0.70%
$ 395,948
$ 1,063
0.36%
Time deposits
261,362
4,036
2.06%
220,642
2,475
1.50%
Repurchase agreements & Other
15,760
65
0.55%
16,875
27
0.21%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
16,088
301
2.49%
21,987
329
2.00%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
331
4.28%
10,310
293
3.79%
Total interest bearing liabilities
729,956
6,965
1.27%
665,762
4,187
0.84%
Non interest bearing demand
141,537
1.07%
134,566
0.70%
Total funding
871,493
800,328
Other liabilities
16,116
12,461
Total liabilities
887,609
812,789
Equity
132,465
118,718
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,020,074
$ 931,507
Net interest income
$ 26,230
$ 24,653
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
3.85%
3.94%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
