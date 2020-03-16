Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SB One Bancorp    SBBX

SB ONE BANCORP

(SBBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SB ONE BANK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PROMOTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:31am EDT

PARAMUS, N.J., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bank announced today the promotions of Ali Mattera to Senior Vice President, Technology and Digital Bank Officer and Elizabeth Watts to First Vice President, Human Resources.

“These are both very well-deserved promotions for Ali and Elizabeth, and we are confident they are going to further advance our digital and talent capabilities at SB One Bank,” said President and CEO, Anthony Labozzetta.

Mattera joined SB One Bank in 2017, and in her new role is responsible for maintaining information technology, digital strategy and digital channels for the Bank and its subsidiaries. She will primarily focus on accelerating innovation throughout the organization, identifying disruptive threats to the Bank’s business models and leading change management and strategic thought leadership. Additionally, Mattera will develop and implement a forward-thinking, business-enabling technology strategy that integrates and aligns with the Bank’s overall mission to provide an even better banking experience.

Watts, who has been with SB One Bank since 2015, is responsible for building and implementing strategies, programs and infrastructure to develop, engage and retain the best talent for the SB One Bank organization. She will handle all aspects of human resources including compensation and benefits, talent management, training and development, succession planning, employee relations and performance management. Additionally, Watts is responsible for creating innovative ways to engage employees, reinforcing the culture and establishing systems and training that will develop leaders.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc., and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

SB ONE BANCORP
Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO
Adriano Duarte, CFO
(p) 844-256-7328

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SB ONE BANCORP
08:31aSb one bank announces first quarter promotions
GL
03/12SB ONE BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors..
AQ
03/12SB ONE BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10SB ONE BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
03/09SB ONE BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10SB ONE BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/04SB ONE BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
01/31SB ONE BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/30SB One Bancorp Reports a Record 127% Increase in Net Income, Diluted EPS of $..
GL
01/16SB One Bank Names Daisy Ortiz Berger New Vice President of Marketing and Comm..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62,9 M
EBIT 2020 33,0 M
Net income 2020 22,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,90%
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,75x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 173 M
Chart SB ONE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
SB One Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SB ONE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,50  $
Last Close Price 18,60  $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Labozzetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Leppert Chairman
Peter A. Michelotti Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
Adriano Duarte Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark J. Hontz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SB ONE BANCORP-25.36%173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group