Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SBA Communications Corporation    SBAC

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (SBAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Brazil telecom Oi hires BofA Merrill Lynch to sell some assets - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 12:50pm EST
The logo of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA is pictured inside a store in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms carrier Oi SA has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to sell noncore assets such as cellphone towers and data centers, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The company aims to raise between 1.5 billion reais and 2 billion reais ($545 million) from the divestitures, the sources added, asking for anonymity because they cannot discuss the plans publicly.

Oi and Bank of America did not immediately comment on the matter.

Before filing for Latin America's largest ever bankruptcy proceeding, Oi had raised around 3 billion reais by selling more than 3,600 cellular towers to the Brazilian unit of SBA Communications Corp in transactions closed in 2013 and 2014.

Oi filed for bankruptcy 2-1/2 years ago to restructure 65 billion reais in debt.

The company plans to make investments aimed at improving its mobile and broadband operations and boosting its market share at the same time it pursues the asset sales.

The distressed asset managers that are Oi's top shareholders plan to focus on improving the company's mobile and broadband operations rather than a near-term sale of their stakes, Reuters reported last year.

Investment firms Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, GoldenTree Asset Management LP and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC last year became Oi's largest shareholders after converting their debt in the company into equity stakes as part of its restructuring.

Oi has forecast capital expenditures of 7 billion reais a year over the next three years.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jonathan Oatis)

By Tatiana Bautzer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OI SA EM RECUPERACAO JUDICIAL 0.00% 1.43 End-of-day quote.13.49%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 1.86% 168 Delayed Quote.3.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORA
12:50pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil telecom Oi hires BofA Merrill Lynch to sell some assets - sou..
RE
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS : Packet Announces Mobile Edge Datacenter to Deliver Cloud Na..
AQ
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Report
CO
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Report
CO
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 854 M
EBIT 2018 546 M
Net income 2018 32,6 M
Debt 2018 9 681 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 527,81
P/E ratio 2019 97,17
EV / Sales 2018 15,3x
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
Capitalization 18 691 M
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Stoops President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Mark R. Ciarfella Executive Vice President-Operations
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION3.32%18 691
AMERICAN TOWER CORP0.94%70 337
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-1.00%43 837
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO1.98%7 089
CYRUSONE INC-4.90%5 322
UNITI GROUP INC15.80%3 227
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.