SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
SBA Communications : Announces Pricing of $500 million of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2027

05/19/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announced today that it has priced an add-on offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”), which was upsized from the previously announced $400 million. SBA expects the closing of the Notes to occur on May 26, 2020. The Notes will be issued at a price of 99.50% of their face value plus accrued interest from February 4, 2020.

SBA intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay amounts outstanding under its Revolving Credit Facility under its Senior Credit Agreement. All remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be issued as additional notes under a supplement to an existing indenture dated as of February 4, 2020, and will constitute the same series of securities as the $1.0 billion 3.875% Senior Notes due 2027 issued on February 4, 2020 (the “Existing Notes”). Other than with respect to the date of issuance and the offering price, the Notes will have the same terms as the Existing Notes and the Notes and the Existing Notes will be treated as a single class for all purposes under the indenture. Except with respect to Notes offered pursuant to Regulation S, the Notes will have the same CUSIP number as, and will be fungible with, the Existing Notes immediately upon issuance.

The Notes will be offered in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction. SBA has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to which SBA will either offer to exchange the Notes for substantially similar registered notes or register the resale of the Notes. This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell any of the Notes or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 30,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the offering of the Notes and the intended use of the net proceeds. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in SBA’s business and market conditions. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in SBA’s SEC filings, including SBA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. SBA wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect SBA’s actual results and could cause SBA’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of SBA, including the risk that the offering of the Notes cannot be successfully completed. SBA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 071 M
EBIT 2020 634 M
Net income 2020 13,1 M
Debt 2020 10 804 M
Yield 2020 0,65%
P/E ratio 2020 2 607x
P/E ratio 2021 105x
EV / Sales2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2021 19,5x
Capitalization 32 296 M
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 314,44 $
Last Close Price 284,30 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Stoops President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Mark R. Ciarfella Executive Vice President-Operations
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION20.06%32 296
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)2.70%104 634
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)10.02%65 180
CYRUSONE INC.6.60%8 035
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-33.68%6 580
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.17.71%3 858
