SBA Communications Corporation : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its second quarter results on Monday, July 29, 2019 after market close.
SBA will host a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2019 to discuss these results.
The call may be accessed as follows:
When:
Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM (EDT)
Dial-in Number:
(844) 767-5679
Access Code:
2647145
Conference Name:
SBA Second Quarter Results
Replay Available:
(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 5653388
Scheduled to begin on 07/29/19 at 11:00 PM and end on 08/12/19 at 11:59 PM
(TZ: Eastern)
Internet Access:
www.sbasite.com
About SBA Communications Corporation
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central and South America. By "Building Better Wireless", SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses - site leasing and site development services. SBA's primary focus is the leasing of antenna space on its multi- tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.
