SBA Communications Corporation : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its second quarter results on Monday, July 29, 2019 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2019 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When: Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM (EDT) Dial-in Number: (844) 767-5679 Access Code: 2647145 Conference Name: SBA Second Quarter Results Replay Available: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 5653388

Scheduled to begin on 07/29/19 at 11:00 PM and end on 08/12/19 at 11:59 PM

(TZ: Eastern) Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central and South America. By "Building Better Wireless", SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses - site leasing and site development services. SBA's primary focus is the leasing of antenna space on its multi- tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005862/en/