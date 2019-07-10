Log in
SBA Communications Corporation : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

0
07/10/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its second quarter results on Monday, July 29, 2019 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2019 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

(844) 767-5679

 

 

Access Code:

2647145

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Second Quarter Results

 

 

Replay Available:

 

 

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 5653388
Scheduled to begin on 07/29/19 at 11:00 PM and end on 08/12/19 at 11:59 PM
(TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central and South America. By "Building Better Wireless", SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses - site leasing and site development services. SBA's primary focus is the leasing of antenna space on its multi- tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2019
