Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SBA Communications Corporation    SBAC

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SBA Communications Corporation : Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:52am EDT

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its third quarter results on Monday, October 28, 2019 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, October 28, 2019 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, October 28, 2019 at 5:00 PM (ET)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

(844) 767-5679

 

 

Access Code:

8438087

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Third Quarter Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 198429
Scheduled to begin on 10/28/19 at 11:00 PM and end on 11/11/19 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central and South America. By "Building Better Wireless", SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses - site leasing and site development services. SBA's primary focus is the leasing of antenna space on its multi- tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORA
11:52aSBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
BU
09/24UAW-GM picket lines become 2020 U.S. presidential campaign battleground
RE
09/13SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
09/04SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Commu..
BU
08/29SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : to Speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2..
BU
08/27SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06SBA COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
07/29SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
07/29SBA COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29SBA COMMUNICATIONS :  SBA Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 000 M
EBIT 2019 582 M
Net income 2019 146 M
Debt 2019 10 084 M
Yield 2019 0,28%
P/E ratio 2019 187x
P/E ratio 2020 111x
EV / Sales2019 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 17,4x
Capitalization 26 759 M
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 247,27  $
Last Close Price 236,58  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Stoops President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Mark R. Ciarfella Executive Vice President-Operations
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION46.14%27 275
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)42.82%97 891
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)26.96%57 794
CYRUSONE INC.46.27%8 951
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)19.93%8 224
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.56.13%3 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group