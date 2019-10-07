SBA Communications Corporation : Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its third quarter results on Monday, October 28, 2019 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, October 28, 2019 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When: Monday, October 28, 2019 at 5:00 PM (ET) Dial-in Number: (844) 767-5679 Access Code: 8438087 Conference Name: SBA Third Quarter Results Replay Available: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 198429

Scheduled to begin on 10/28/19 at 11:00 PM and end on 11/11/19 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern) Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central and South America. By "Building Better Wireless", SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses - site leasing and site development services. SBA's primary focus is the leasing of antenna space on its multi- tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005657/en/