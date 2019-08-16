SBD Capital Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Resumption of Trading

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2019, has been revoked effective August 15, 2019. In addition, trading of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been reinstated effective today at 11:00 a.m. (EST).

The Company was subject to the CTO as a result of the Company's failure to file, on a timely basis, its annual audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year-ended March 31, 2019 (the "Annual Financial Materials"). Following the issuance of the CTO, the CSE issued a suspension of trading of the Common Shares effective August 6, 2019. The Annual Financial Materials were filed with the applicable securities commissions on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on August 14, 2019 and the Company is now up-to-date with all of its outstanding continuous disclosure documents.

About Secret Barrel Distillery

Secret Barrel Distillery is a craft distillery operation focusing on a sustainable, small batch approach delivering on evolving consumer preferences for pure, inspired and authentic alcoholic beverages. To learn more about Secret Barrel Distillery, visit www.secretbarreldistillery.com or follow www.twitter.com/secretbarrelyyc and www.instagram.com/secretbarreldistillery.

About SBD Capital Corp.

SBD Capital Corp. was established in 2017 to identify and invest in venture and early stage craft alcohol companies, focusing on innovative brands built around human capital. As a pioneer in craft alcohol investing, the Company remains committed to innovation, social partnerships, and sustainable growth.

On behalf of the Board,

SBD Capital Corp.

John Dyer, Interim CEO, CFO & Director

Telephone: 416 917-5248

Website: www.sbdcapitalcorp.com

