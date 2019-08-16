Log in
SBD Capital Corp    SBD

SBD CAPITAL CORP

(SBD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/16 12:51:44 pm
0.2 CAD   +25.00%
SBD Capital Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Resumption of Trading
NE
10:29aSBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - SBD
AQ
08/06SBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - SBD
AQ
News 
News

SBD Capital Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Resumption of Trading

0
08/16/2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2019, has been revoked effective August 15, 2019. In addition, trading of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been reinstated effective today at 11:00 a.m. (EST).


The Company was subject to the CTO as a result of the Company's failure to file, on a timely basis, its annual audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year-ended March 31, 2019 (the "Annual Financial Materials"). Following the issuance of the CTO, the CSE issued a suspension of trading of the Common Shares effective August 6, 2019. The Annual Financial Materials were filed with the applicable securities commissions on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on August 14, 2019 and the Company is now up-to-date with all of its outstanding continuous disclosure documents.

About Secret Barrel Distillery

Secret Barrel Distillery is a craft distillery operation focusing on a sustainable, small batch approach delivering on evolving consumer preferences for pure, inspired and authentic alcoholic beverages. To learn more about Secret Barrel Distillery, visit www.secretbarreldistillery.com or follow www.twitter.com/secretbarrelyyc and www.instagram.com/secretbarreldistillery.

About SBD Capital Corp.

SBD Capital Corp. was established in 2017 to identify and invest in venture and early stage craft alcohol companies, focusing on innovative brands built around human capital. As a pioneer in craft alcohol investing, the Company remains committed to innovation, social partnerships, and sustainable growth.

On behalf of the Board,
SBD Capital Corp.
John Dyer, Interim CEO, CFO & Director
Telephone: 416 917-5248
Website: www.sbdcapitalcorp.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47014


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Chart SBD CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
SBD Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Brian Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Adam MacDonald President & Director
Christopher J. Hopkins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brian Stecyk Independent Director
Conan Taylor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBD CAPITAL CORP-23.81%3
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD50.81%13 823
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%7 749
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 387
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.28.16%5 759
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED101.16%3 721
