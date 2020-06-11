Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  SBD Capital Corp.    SBD   CA78412Y1034

SBD CAPITAL CORP.

(SBD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/02 09:30:35 am
0.045 CAD   +12.50%
05:05pSBD Capital Corp. Provides Corporate Update
NE
05/27SBD Capital Corp. Announces Appointment of Director
NE
05/13SBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - SBD
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBD Capital Corp. Provides Corporate Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) -  SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") announces it is continuing to execute against its current business plan, while also exploring various alternatives of financing for the company and business strategy. The Company acknowledges the given market conditions and challenges due to the global pandemic, and is looking to several options to attract new funding, not limited to, but may include, share consolidation and further dilution to its shareholders.

The Company will provide further information as it becomes available.

On behalf of the Board,

SBD Capital Corp.
Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer
Aramos@resourcesgroup.ca
(416) 361-2515

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57732


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SBD CAPITAL CORP.
05:05pSBD Capital Corp. Provides Corporate Update
NE
05/27SBD Capital Corp. Announces Appointment of Director
NE
05/13SBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - SBD
AQ
05/13SBD Capital Corp. Announces Change of Management
NE
05/12SBD Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of CEO and CFO
NE
05/11SBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - SBD
AQ
02/06SBD CAPITAL CORP : Announces That the Acquisition of Drip Beverages Has Been Ter..
AQ
2019SBD Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Options
GL
2019SBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - SBD
AQ
2019SBD Capital to Acquire Cannabis Beverage and Lifestyle Brand DRIP Beverages
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2019 -1,32 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net Debt 2019 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,11x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,12 M 0,83 M 0,82 M
EV / Sales 2018 64,8x
EV / Sales 2019 22,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart SBD CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
SBD Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Aleem Nathwani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conan Taylor President & Director
Arvin Ramos Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Devindra Nauth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBD CAPITAL CORP.0.00%1
BHP GROUP-5.55%123 622
RIO TINTO PLC1.68%98 806
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.03%29 403
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.87%18 798
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC25.86%9 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group