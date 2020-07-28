Log in
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
Call details: Sberbank 2Q 2020 IFRS results

07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

We are delighted to invite you to Sberbank 2Q 2020 Consolidated IFRS Results Conference Call, to be held on July 30, 2020 at 05:00 pm Moscow time (03:00 pm London / 10:00 am New York time).

The call will be hosted by:
Ms. Alexandra Buriko, Senior vice preisdent, Chief of the Finance Block
Mr. Dzhangir Dzhangirov, Senior vice preisdent, Chief Risk Officer
Ms. Anastasia Belyanina, Head of IR, Managing Director

The conference call dial-in and webcast details are:
Conference ID:
Russian - 7002439
English - 8596706

Russia
+7 495 646 9190 (local access)
8 10 800 2867 5011 (toll free)

UK
+44 (0)330 336 9411 (local access)
0800 279 7204 (toll free)

USA
+1 786-789-4797 (local access)
888-256-1007 (toll free)

Webcast:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/sberbank20200730

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:41 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 034 B 28 067 M 28 067 M
Net income 2020 572 B 7 891 M 7 891 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,19x
Yield 2020 5,92%
Capitalization 4 631 B 64 516 M 63 889 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 278 574
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 275,54 RUB
Last Close Price 215,49 RUB
Spread / Highest target 94,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-15.41%64 516
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.49%295 312
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%244 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%191 927
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%128 798
