Sberbank of Russia : 10 regions of Russia join Sberbank's SberHealth telemedicine platform

07/27/2020 | 09:36am EDT

SberHealth, a Sberbank ecosystem member, has introduced a telemedicine platform for public clinics in ten regions of Russia. The project was launched two months ago, with Rostov Region as its pioneer.

The use of SberHealth results in a dramatic quality enhancement when it comes to monitoring patients with chronic diseases, like high blood pressure or diabetes, through the use of technology for remote control over patients' condition. The telemedicine platform also offers consultations with general practitioners, pediatrician, and other medical specialists, including those who treat COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, each platform user can keep one's health diary in the member area of the website or via the SberHealth app.

When joining the system, each region identifies the set of services it needs on its own and connects local medical doctors to the telemedicine platform. If doctors have too many in-person visits, SberHealth will provide its own doctors. Local residents can take advantage of all services as part of their compulsory health insurance.

Since its launch, the project has been joined by 10 regions of Russia - Ivanovo, Rostov-on-Don, Veliky Novgorod, the Republic of Mordovia, the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Buryatia, Vladimir Region, Perm, Kemerovo, and Astrakhan - and has trained over 500 medical doctors. More than 20,000 patients have got access to remote consultations with their doctors.

Dmitry Petrukhin, CEO, SberHealth,

'The project with regions helps locals save their time and effort when visiting doctors, letting the latter enjoy a more convenient procedure when taking care of patients' health and do it more thoroughly. As for the regions, they can improve the efficiency of their healthcare dramatically through remote monitoring of people's health.'

SberHealth has been created using the DocDoc service in 2020. In 2017, Sberbank Group bought an 80% stake in DocDoc. Today, SberHealth features the most popular medical services, such as making an appointment with a doctor and telemedicine. By using the service, you can talk to a GP/pediatrician on duty any time or make an appointment with any doctor of the 40+ available specialties. Currently, SberHealth has 4,000+ private clinics as members and an aggregate of over 7.5 mln patients.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC
