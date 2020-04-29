|
Sberbank of Russia : 1Q 2020 Consolidated IFRS Results Call details
04/29/2020 | 01:58pm EDT
|
Dear all,
|
Sberbank will announce its IFRS Results for 1Q 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 am Moscow time (08:00 am London / 03:00 am New York time).
|
We are delighted to invite you to Sberbank 1Q 2020 Consolidated IFRS Results Conference Call, to be held on April 30, 2020 at 05:00 pm Moscow time (03:00 pm London / 10:00 am New York time).
|
|
The call will be hosted by:
|
Mr. Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, CFO
|
Ms. Alexandra Buriko, Senior vice preisdent, Chief of the Finance Block
|
Mr. Dzhangir Dzhangirov, Senior vice preisdent, Chief Risk Officer
|
Ms. Anastasia Belyanina, Head of IR, Managing Director
|
|
The conference call dial-in and webcast details are:
|
|
Conference ID:
|
Russian - 381108
|
English - 615638
|
|
Russia
|
+7 495 705 9270 (local access)
|
8 10 800 2796 5011 (toll free)
|
UK
|
+44 (0)330 336 9401 (local access)
|
0800 279 4827 (toll free)
|
USA
|
+1 929-477-0443 (local access)
|
866-575-6535 (toll free)
|
|
Webcast:
|
https://webcasts.eqs.com/sberbank20200430
|
Should you have any questions please contact the IR team at
ir@sberbank.ru and by phone '+7 (495) 957-59-60
|
|
Disclaimer
|
