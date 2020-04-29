Sberbank of Russia : 1Q 2020 Consolidated IFRS Results Call details

Dear all,

Sberbank will announce its IFRS Results for 1Q 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 am Moscow time (08:00 am London / 03:00 am New York time).

We are delighted to invite you to Sberbank 1Q 2020 Consolidated IFRS Results Conference Call, to be held on April 30, 2020 at 05:00 pm Moscow time (03:00 pm London / 10:00 am New York time).

The call will be hosted by:

Mr. Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, CFO

Ms. Alexandra Buriko, Senior vice preisdent, Chief of the Finance Block

Mr. Dzhangir Dzhangirov, Senior vice preisdent, Chief Risk Officer

Ms. Anastasia Belyanina, Head of IR, Managing Director

The conference call dial-in and webcast details are:

Conference ID:

Russian - 381108

English - 615638

Russia

+7 495 705 9270 (local access)

8 10 800 2796 5011 (toll free)

UK

+44 (0)330 336 9401 (local access)

0800 279 4827 (toll free)

USA

+1 929-477-0443 (local access)

866-575-6535 (toll free)

Webcast:

Should you have any questions please contact the IR team at

ir@sberbank.ru and by phone '+7 (495) 957-59-60