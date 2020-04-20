Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : 260 Sberbank life insurance customers get their savings under endowment policies matured in 1Q20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 11:46am EDT

April 20, 2020, Moscow - In 1Q20, endowment life insurance policies of 260 Sberbank life insurance customers matured making the company pay more than RUB 120 mln. Most of these clients had been building up savings with endowment policies for five years. Insurance policies not only allowed them to form a financial cushion but also provided life and health insurance during the entire term of the agreements.

The largest number of payouts under the endowment agreements that expired in 1Q20 was made in Moscow, accounting for 30% of the total volume. Another 10% of the total number of payouts was made in Rostov Region and Nizhny Novgorod Region. Moscow also leads the way by the total value of payouts made by the company in January-March, totaling RUB 27 mln or 23% of the total amount. Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District with RUB 15.2 mln and Altai with RUB 9.7 mln took ranked second and third by the total value of payouts.

The largest 1Q20 one-time payout of RUB 10 mln was made in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District under the Family Asset endowment insurance program. The company also paid RUB 3.2 mln in Rostov Region under the First Capital endowment insurance program. The company paid another RUB 3.1 mln in the Altai Republic under the Family Asset policy. About 55% of the clients who received payouts under the endowment policies that matured in 1Q20 had taken them out for five years. Another 35% had been building up savings for six years.

Olga Monakhova, Executive Director of Investments and Savings, Sberbank,

'Our customers are saving up more often for long-term goals such as children's education, new housing, or retirement. While most of the customers who received their savings in 1Q20 had been making them within five years, the term of new endowment policies is approaching 10 years. This suggests that people are increasingly beginning to think about long-term planning of their goals, and we are happy to support them, offering convenient programs for savings. We are constantly improving the endowment product line and expanding the available services. Taking into account the current situation, we have recently brought all the main post-sale services for the endowment contracts online, so that customers can manage their agreements at their homes. We have also offered a deferred payment period of up to six months to the customers affected by the coronavirus who are unable to make the next payment due to an illness or job loss.'

Sberbank life insurance unveils the return on its insurance policies annually. In 2018, the announced investment return rates for endowment policies of Sberbank life insurance were 7.1% for policies denominated in rubles and 3.4% for policies denominated in dollars. The investment strategy implemented by the company ensures the most effective placement of insurance reserves in highly reliable and liquid financial tools such as government and corporate bonds denominated in rubles and foreign currency. The 2019 yield will be announced in June 2020.

In January-March 2020, Sberbank life insurance signed about 40,000 new endowment insurance contracts. Family Asset is the most popular endowment policy, accounting for about 40% of the total number of contracts concluded in 1Q20. Another 25% is accounted for the Future Capital and Ticket to the Future programs. On average, clients are set to accumulate about RUB 1 mln using endowment policies.

An endowment policy is a product designed specifically to create a financial reserve by a certain date for any purpose, such as paying for children's higher education or buying an apartment. At the same time, the program provides life and health insurance for the entire term of the contract, including coronavirus cases. An important component of the product is that in case of unwanted events, the company will continue to make regular payments for the client and complete the savings by the scheduled date.

Sberbank life insurance has been offering endowment life insurance since 2012. The first payouts under the completed contracts were made in late 2017.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 15:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
11:46aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : 260 Sberbank life insurance customers get their savings und..
PU
09:56aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : provides two lines of credit totaling RUB 2.1 bln for RBI G..
PU
06:51aRussia sets June 1 deadline for Sberbank stake sale funds - RIA
RE
06:36aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sole proprietors can raise 0% rate payroll loan at Sberbank
PU
04/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Factoring increases its market share by 3pp to 22% in 1Q20
PU
04/13SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : insurance insures 185k individuals online in 1Q20
PU
04/11SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Russia's central bank closes deal to sell Sberbank to finan..
AQ
04/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Russian Government Buys 50% Stake in Sberbank for $29 Billi..
DJ
04/10SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : announces its controlling stake sold to Russian Ministry of..
PU
04/10SBERBANK : Sberbank announces its controlling stake sold to Russian Ministry of ..
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 2 127 B
EBIT 2020 1 380 B
Net income 2020 778 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,34%
P/E ratio 2020 5,85x
P/E ratio 2021 4,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,94x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 4 122 B
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 297,63  RUB
Last Close Price 191,80  RUB
Spread / Highest target 96,8%
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA0.68%55 551
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.72%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.90%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group