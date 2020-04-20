Sberbank of Russia : 260 Sberbank life insurance customers get their savings under endowment policies matured in 1Q20

April 20, 2020, Moscow - In 1Q20, endowment life insurance policies of 260 Sberbank life insurance customers matured making the company pay more than RUB 120 mln. Most of these clients had been building up savings with endowment policies for five years. Insurance policies not only allowed them to form a financial cushion but also provided life and health insurance during the entire term of the agreements.

The largest number of payouts under the endowment agreements that expired in 1Q20 was made in Moscow, accounting for 30% of the total volume. Another 10% of the total number of payouts was made in Rostov Region and Nizhny Novgorod Region. Moscow also leads the way by the total value of payouts made by the company in January-March, totaling RUB 27 mln or 23% of the total amount. Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District with RUB 15.2 mln and Altai with RUB 9.7 mln took ranked second and third by the total value of payouts.

The largest 1Q20 one-time payout of RUB 10 mln was made in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District under the Family Asset endowment insurance program. The company also paid RUB 3.2 mln in Rostov Region under the First Capital endowment insurance program. The company paid another RUB 3.1 mln in the Altai Republic under the Family Asset policy. About 55% of the clients who received payouts under the endowment policies that matured in 1Q20 had taken them out for five years. Another 35% had been building up savings for six years.

Olga Monakhova, Executive Director of Investments and Savings, Sberbank,

'Our customers are saving up more often for long-term goals such as children's education, new housing, or retirement. While most of the customers who received their savings in 1Q20 had been making them within five years, the term of new endowment policies is approaching 10 years. This suggests that people are increasingly beginning to think about long-term planning of their goals, and we are happy to support them, offering convenient programs for savings. We are constantly improving the endowment product line and expanding the available services. Taking into account the current situation, we have recently brought all the main post-sale services for the endowment contracts online, so that customers can manage their agreements at their homes. We have also offered a deferred payment period of up to six months to the customers affected by the coronavirus who are unable to make the next payment due to an illness or job loss.'

Sberbank life insurance unveils the return on its insurance policies annually. In 2018, the announced investment return rates for endowment policies of Sberbank life insurance were 7.1% for policies denominated in rubles and 3.4% for policies denominated in dollars. The investment strategy implemented by the company ensures the most effective placement of insurance reserves in highly reliable and liquid financial tools such as government and corporate bonds denominated in rubles and foreign currency. The 2019 yield will be announced in June 2020.

In January-March 2020, Sberbank life insurance signed about 40,000 new endowment insurance contracts. Family Asset is the most popular endowment policy, accounting for about 40% of the total number of contracts concluded in 1Q20. Another 25% is accounted for the Future Capital and Ticket to the Future programs. On average, clients are set to accumulate about RUB 1 mln using endowment policies.

An endowment policy is a product designed specifically to create a financial reserve by a certain date for any purpose, such as paying for children's higher education or buying an apartment. At the same time, the program provides life and health insurance for the entire term of the contract, including coronavirus cases. An important component of the product is that in case of unwanted events, the company will continue to make regular payments for the client and complete the savings by the scheduled date.

Sberbank life insurance has been offering endowment life insurance since 2012. The first payouts under the completed contracts were made in late 2017.