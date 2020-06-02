Log in
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
News 
News

Sberbank of Russia : Asset Management rolls out First Hedge Fund

06/02/2020 | 11:11am EDT

June 1, 2020, Moscow - Sberbank Asset Management is marketing First Hedge Fund, the first discretionary management strategy letting Sberbank customers hedge the risks of stock depreciation. Designed for Sberbank First customers, it is only available to accredited investors.

Under the strategy, funds will be invested in securities of overseas companies with a market cap topping USD5 bln, if they pursue a highly competitive business model or operate across fast-growing sectors of the economy, by purchasing shares in an interval mutual fund (IMF). These businesses include telecommunications, e-commerce, healthcare, social networks, online games, developers of artificial intelligence, and entities complying with principles of responsible environmental, social, and corporate governance investing.

The strategy stands out as it hedges risks to limit portfolio losses using mathematical algorithms. You can join or exit the strategy only once every six months. The strategy is configured with a longer withdrawal of funds as compared to other standard strategies.

Evgeny Linchik, Head of Equity, Sberbank Asset Management,

'When building an investment portfolio for our customers, we often face a dilemma. There are companies with high business growth rates like Netflix, Amazon, or Tesla, which makes them an attractive investment. However, as a rule, such businesses have a weak fundamental component like low business margins or high debts. Thus, the risks of stock prices of such companies plummeting are very high. We've come up with an idea to create a strategy that relies on the dynamic growth of the company's capitalization, but at the same time minimizes the losses of customers in the event of a market decline.'

Maria Podenko, Head of Sberbank First's Branch Network,

'Investing in hedge funds is risky. Qualified investors will enjoy optimal returns in US dollars, while the risks will not exceed 5% a year. The main advantage for our customers is the use of the investment risk hedging mechanism delivering the maximum income per each percentage of the risk taken.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 15:10:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 005 B 29 134 M 29 134 M
Net income 2020 548 B 7 962 M 7 962 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,16x
Yield 2020 5,91%
Capitalization 4 376 B 62 902 M 63 594 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 278 574
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 279,13 RUB
Last Close Price 203,66 RUB
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-20.05%62 902
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.27%300 390
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.00%252 309
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%213 507
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.54%203 705
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.51%133 688
