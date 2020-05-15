Log in
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
Sberbank of Russia : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 39002RMFS with fixed interest rate

05/15/2020 | 10:45am EDT

May 15, 2020, Moscow- Sberbank announces the results of the twenty-sixth coupon yield payment on May 15, 2020, for Government Savings Bonds 39002RMFS with a fixed interest rate.

Results of the twenty-sixth coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 39002RMFS

Payment of GSB-FIR 39002RMFS, RUB

1,069,380,000.00

Coupon number

26

Interest rate on coupon, % annually

5.5

Income per bond, RUB

27.42

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 14:44:02 UTC
