Sberbank of Russia : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 39002RMFS with fixed interest rate

May 15, 2020, Moscow- Sberbank announces the results of the twenty-sixth coupon yield payment on May 15, 2020, for Government Savings Bonds 39002RMFS with a fixed interest rate.
Results of the twenty-sixth coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 39002RMFS
Payment of GSB-FIR 39002RMFS, RUB
1,069,380,000.00
Coupon number
26
Interest rate on coupon, % annually
5.5
Income per bond, RUB
27.42
Disclaimer
