Sberbank of Russia : KORUS Consulting CIS markets new service letting users verify contractors via 1C

KORUS Consulting CIS, a Sberbank ecosystem company, has designed a new module called 1C Module: Contractor Verification Service, which is yet another tool to use API. The new solution lets 1C users verify their contractor companies online via the accounting system.

The turn-key solution is fully integrated into 1C, letting customers save time on developing and setting up the system to work with API. The module enables you to get data online from the EGR website (address, duration, whether or not an entity is being liquidated, reputation of company executives), contractor's financial data (balance, revenue, losses, receivables, etc.), arbitration proceedings, bankruptcies, won and placed bids for government contracts, and whether or not a company is on the supplier blacklist. Also, you can see the status of each contractor (operating, dropped from the Russian United State Register of Companies, dissolved, etc.), while the risks of a partnership will be displayed graphically.

Furthermore, module users can enjoy the option of automatic filling in of the company's banking details with current data from EGR and the option of customizing data display and updates.