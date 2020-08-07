Sberbank of Russia : Keep Fit! fitness project by Sberbank CIT service

Sberbank cash-in-transit (CIT) service has launched the Keep Fit! sports project for its customers and all fitness fans.

The modern CIT service is not only cash and valuables transport, but also service, technology and innovation. Such an approach requires a team to have special trainings, including sports ones. Keep Fit! is a unique fitness training system based on workout routines for professional CIT guards. At the same time, exercises are adopted for everyone who wants to develop physical strength and improve their health.

The program includes four routines such as Fresh Morning, Boost Stamina, Increase Flexibility, and Build Strength. The CIT guards act as trainers.

Users can choose an intensity level of trainings, beginner or PRO, depending on their athletic performance. All exercises have video instructions, and special attention is paid to proper technique and form during workouts.

Keep Fit! is a unique workout program based on CIT guards' day-to-day work. The Increase Flexibility routine pays attention to relieving of muscle tension and improvement of posture, as the CIT guard work is mostly sedentary. The Boost Stamina routine is first of all required by CIT guards who work on difficult and mostly long-haul routes.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:03:05 UTC