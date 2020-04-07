Sberbank of Russia : Rossia 1Q Net Profit, Net Interest Income Rose

By Sabela Ojea

Sberbank Rossia reported Tuesday a rise in net profit for the first quarter of 2020 and said that it started to rebuild its operations to cope with the new challenges in March.

The Russian bank reported a net profit of 218.7 billion rubles ($2.86 billion) compared with RUB218.2 billion a year earlier.

The lender said net interest income increased 11% to RUB331.7 billion. "The increase was driven by retail loan portfolio expansion and a gradual decline in cost of funding," the bank said.

Sberbank said its pro forma core Tier 1 and Tier 1 capital adequacy ratios increased 21% to RUB686 billion.

