SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 04/03
185.64 RUB   -0.70%
04:25aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Rossia 1Q Net Profit, Net Interest Income Rose
DJ
03:50aSBERBANK : RAS 1Q 2020: The Bank earned RUB218.7 bn
EQ
04/06Retail investors flock to Moscow Exchange in March
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Sberbank of Russia : Rossia 1Q Net Profit, Net Interest Income Rose

04/07/2020 | 04:25am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Sberbank Rossia reported Tuesday a rise in net profit for the first quarter of 2020 and said that it started to rebuild its operations to cope with the new challenges in March.

The Russian bank reported a net profit of 218.7 billion rubles ($2.86 billion) compared with RUB218.2 billion a year earlier.

The lender said net interest income increased 11% to RUB331.7 billion. "The increase was driven by retail loan portfolio expansion and a gradual decline in cost of funding," the bank said.

Sberbank said its pro forma core Tier 1 and Tier 1 capital adequacy ratios increased 21% to RUB686 billion.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 2 141 B
EBIT 2020 1 321 B
Net income 2020 840 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,6%
P/E ratio 2020 4,96x
P/E ratio 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,86x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 3 989 B
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 308,28  RUB
Last Close Price 185,64  RUB
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-0.51%51 566
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.83%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.59%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.49%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.27%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 607
