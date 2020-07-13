Log in
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sberbank of Russia : SberCloud to provide government information systems with highest protection

07/13/2020 | 07:26am EDT

July 10, 2020, Moscow - SberCloud - a cloud platform, part of the Sberbank ecosystem - has received a certificate of compliance proving its infrastructure meets information security requirements for government information systems (GIS) when providing users with first-class protection (K1) and personal data information systems (ISPDn) when providing users with second-class (UZ2) personal data protection.

The certification has proved that the organizational structure, proficiency of SberCloud specialists, and technical equipment of the company's virtual infrastructure have the required level of information security and enable SberCloud services to store and process both personal data and data of any government informational system.

Virtual DPC (data processing center) VMware by SberCloud and other products to create virtual networks, store, and protect data have become the cloud platform to introduce GIS. VMware virtual data center is one of the most reliable solutions on the virtualization market that has become a global industry standard for the enterprise segment and government organizations.

Yevgeny Kolbin, SberCloud CEO,

'It was very important for us to receive a certificate both in terms of expanding our business and developing cloud technologies in Russia. Now we can offer high-quality cloud solutions for any government customers and guarantee the highest (K1) protection of their information systems. Moving computational capacity of the government sector to the cloud will not only help to save money, but also increase operational reliability and efficiency of government information systems and, ultimately, all government organizations that migrate to a cloud.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 11:25:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 014 B 28 450 M 28 450 M
Net income 2020 567 B 8 014 M 8 014 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,14x
Yield 2020 5,52%
Capitalization 4 569 B 64 547 M 64 544 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 278 574
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 271,20 RUB
Last Close Price 212,60 RUB
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-16.55%64 547
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%293 291
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%256 920
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.80%208 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%207 181
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%140 810
