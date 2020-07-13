Sberbank of Russia : SberCloud to provide government information systems with highest protection

July 10, 2020, Moscow - SberCloud - a cloud platform, part of the Sberbank ecosystem - has received a certificate of compliance proving its infrastructure meets information security requirements for government information systems (GIS) when providing users with first-class protection (K1) and personal data information systems (ISPDn) when providing users with second-class (UZ2) personal data protection.

The certification has proved that the organizational structure, proficiency of SberCloud specialists, and technical equipment of the company's virtual infrastructure have the required level of information security and enable SberCloud services to store and process both personal data and data of any government informational system.

Virtual DPC (data processing center) VMware by SberCloud and other products to create virtual networks, store, and protect data have become the cloud platform to introduce GIS. VMware virtual data center is one of the most reliable solutions on the virtualization market that has become a global industry standard for the enterprise segment and government organizations.

Yevgeny Kolbin, SberCloud CEO,

'It was very important for us to receive a certificate both in terms of expanding our business and developing cloud technologies in Russia. Now we can offer high-quality cloud solutions for any government customers and guarantee the highest (K1) protection of their information systems. Moving computational capacity of the government sector to the cloud will not only help to save money, but also increase operational reliability and efficiency of government information systems and, ultimately, all government organizations that migrate to a cloud.'