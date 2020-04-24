Sberbank of Russia : SberMarket's turnover up five times to RUB1.5 bln in 1Q20

In 1Q20 delivery service launched in 12 new cities of Russia to join e-grocery leaders in Russia by performance figures

Service now available in 56 cities of Russia, from Kaliningrad to Irkutsk, including all million-plus cities

Service's operating capacity up 10 times in 9 months

April 24, 2020, Moscow - Sberbank ecosystem company SberMarket, a nationwide food and necessities delivery service, has unveiled its 1Q20 performance figures. The company's 1Q20 turnover reached RUB1.5 bln, which is five times as high as in 1Q19. Compared to 4Q19 metric soared 74%. The number of orders delivered in 1Q20 increased more than five times to exceed 350,000.

In 1Q20, SberMarket kept implementing its strategy to create a nationwide FMCG delivery service available to all residents of the country. Over the first quarter, the service was launched in 12 new regions of Russia, from Irkutsk to Kaliningrad. In late March, a SberMarket courier from Kazan delivered the company's one millionth order.

This large-scale growth called for a quick development of logistics and operations. In 1Q20 the number of fulfillers and couriers working with SberMarket nearly tripled from 1,200 to 3,650. The number of outlets the service works with grew to 115.

In February 2020, SberMarket announced the launch of a new business area, its own advertising platform for FMCG brands. The company claims its platform's model will differ from the conventional channels, as advertisers will only be charged fees pegged to their turnover, which means they'll only pay for real sales. SberMarket's FMCG efforts in March prove that the product is already popular among many advertisers, from major international companies to local Russian brands.

SberMarket keeps integrating the O2O JV between Sberbank and Mail.Ru Group into the Sberbank ecosystem. For instance, it has introduced customer authentication via Sberbank ID, a universal identifier recognized by all ecosystem residents. Having access to the users of the country's largest bank and Mail.Ru Group, Russia's biggest online company in terms of daily audience, unlocks unlimited growth opportunities for SberMarket.

Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'During self-isolation delivery services, with SberMarket being among the leaders, are of particular importance because they address vital social problems. It's not just about convenience anymore, it's also about safety, as the service allows to provide essential goods for the residents of a huge country without jeopardizing their life and health, helping to fight against the coronavirus. This is one of the key areas to develop our ecosystem in, which shows impressive growth rates. I'd like to thank the SberMarket team, which has managed to scale up their business in the shortest possible time dramatically.'

Asan Kurmanguzhin, CEO, SberMarket,

'Since mid-March, SberMarket has been operating in completely new conditions. Despite the complexity of the situation, we quickly reorganized business processes and we expanded the team of pickers and couriers by 800 people in March to meet the demand that had rapidly grew to extreme values. We will continue to increase our working capacities so that by the end of April we will be delivering 15,000 orders a day, becoming an e-grocery leader in Russia.'