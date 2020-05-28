Sberbank of Russia : approves loans worth RUB35 bln under state support program offering 0% payroll loans

Bank approves 18,000 applications totaling RUB35 bln

1,500 applications totaling RUB2.7 bln approved for new corporate customers

May 27, 2020, Moscow - Under the zero-interest payroll program funded by the state Sberbank has approved 18,000 loans worth RUB35 bln. The first to join the state program, Sberbank has received more than 30,000 loan applications totaling RUB58 bln since late March. Loan agreements have already been signed on more than 14,000 applications for RUB28 bln.

Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'This is the most popular state support program for businesses during the crisis and the demand for such loans is stable and high. We have been lending money to businesses under this program for almost two months now and see that this support is vital for many enterprises and industries. Initially, we issued such loans only to Sberbank's payroll customers. In April, our program added entrepreneurs who were not active customers of the bank as they applied for a loan. From these customers, the bank received 2,500 applications totaling RUB4.3 bln. Of these, as many as 1,500 applications worth RUB2.7 bln have already been approved. Loan agreements for RUB2.2 bln have been signed with 1,200 of these borrowers.'

Under the terms of the program, a company seeking a corporate loan must have operated for at least one year by the time it takes out a loan. The loan term is until October 1, 2020. The borrowed amount will depend on the number of employees multiplied by the minimum wage and multiplied by six, proportionate to the number of months of the loan term. Only companies from the list of coronavirus-impacted industries, which is approved by the government of Russia, can get a loan.