Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : approves loans worth RUB35 bln under state support program offering 0% payroll loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 06:43am EDT
  • Bank approves 18,000 applications totaling RUB35 bln
  • 1,500 applications totaling RUB2.7 bln approved for new corporate customers

May 27, 2020, Moscow - Under the zero-interest payroll program funded by the state Sberbank has approved 18,000 loans worth RUB35 bln. The first to join the state program, Sberbank has received more than 30,000 loan applications totaling RUB58 bln since late March. Loan agreements have already been signed on more than 14,000 applications for RUB28 bln.

Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'This is the most popular state support program for businesses during the crisis and the demand for such loans is stable and high. We have been lending money to businesses under this program for almost two months now and see that this support is vital for many enterprises and industries. Initially, we issued such loans only to Sberbank's payroll customers. In April, our program added entrepreneurs who were not active customers of the bank as they applied for a loan. From these customers, the bank received 2,500 applications totaling RUB4.3 bln. Of these, as many as 1,500 applications worth RUB2.7 bln have already been approved. Loan agreements for RUB2.2 bln have been signed with 1,200 of these borrowers.'

Under the terms of the program, a company seeking a corporate loan must have operated for at least one year by the time it takes out a loan. The loan term is until October 1, 2020. The borrowed amount will depend on the number of employees multiplied by the minimum wage and multiplied by six, proportionate to the number of months of the loan term. Only companies from the list of coronavirus-impacted industries, which is approved by the government of Russia, can get a loan.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 10:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
05/27REMOTE MEETINGS OF CREDITORS : Sberbank AST's new service in Bankruptcy section
PU
05/26SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : cutting interest rate to refinance mortgage
PU
05/19SBERBANK : Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting
EQ
05/19SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : holds Supervisory Board meeting
PU
05/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Now you can monitor small business performance at Sberindex..
PU
05/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Loan portfolio of housing developers at Sberbank tops RUB0...
PU
05/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Russia maintains budget surplus, external position in April..
AQ
05/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : On disclosure of systemic importance indicators
PU
05/15SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 39002RMFS..
PU
05/15SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : holds Russia's first online business mission with India
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 2 005 B
EBIT 2020 1 272 B
Net income 2020 548 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,06%
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
P/E ratio 2021 5,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,13x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 4 266 B
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 279,13 RUB
Last Close Price 198,51 RUB
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-22.08%59 916
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.28%308 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%248 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.06%225 392
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 406
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group