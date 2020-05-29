Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank of Russia    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia : launches its physical commodities trading company in Switzerland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:06am EDT
  • Sber Trading Swiss AG will become an essential international addition to the existing local physical commodities infrastructure of Sberbank Group.
  • Sber Trading Swiss AG will focus on physical commodities trading in oil and oil products, coal, base metals, bulk and agriculture.

May 29, 2020, Moscow - Sberbank continues to expand its presence in commodities markets and opens its trading company in Zug, Switzerland.

Sber Trading Swiss AG will become the main hub of Sberbank's international physical commodity trading.

The opening of the office in Zug has become a key addition to the existing physical Commodity trading infrastructure in precious metals (PAO Sberbank), and the local physical trading house (OOO SB Commodities Trading).

Sber Trading Swiss AG will focus on international physical commodity trading in oil and oil products, coal, base metals, bulk and agriculture products.

The company's strategy is to build on existing customer relationship between Sberbank and commodity producers and consumers in Russia and the CIS. It will allow Sberbank Group to scale up and diversify its presence in physical commodities markets.

Sber Trading Swiss AG is offering its clients the following products:
- International purchase and sale of physical commodities, including storage, transportation and distribution;
- International commodity financing through prepayment and deferred payment structures;
- Monetization of reserves (Commodity REPO) for oil and crude oil products, base metals, bulk and agricultural products.

Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank,

'By opening our own International trading company we have moved to a new level in physical commodity trading. We expect Sber Trading Swiss AG to strengthen our position as one of the largest providers of solutions for our clients in international and local commodity trading, structural financing and strategic hedging. The company will focus on international trading in oil and oil products, coal, base metals, bulk and agricultural products. We are planning to work primarily with the Sberbank clients, producers and consumers of raw materials in Russia and the CIS countries, and expect the first transactions to be conducted in the third quarter of this year'.

Denis Lunin was appointed as CEO of the company. Previously Denis was responsible for physical commodities and fixed income business development in a number of Russian and international banks.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 06:05:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
02:06aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : launches its physical commodities trading company in Switze..
PU
05/28SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : approves 1,000+ applications for 2% payroll loan under gove..
PU
05/28SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : to grant Aeroflot working capital loan worth RUB3 bln at pr..
PU
05/28SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : approves loans worth RUB35 bln under state support program ..
PU
05/27REMOTE MEETINGS OF CREDITORS : Sberbank AST's new service in Bankruptcy section
PU
05/26SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : cutting interest rate to refinance mortgage
PU
05/19SBERBANK : Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting
EQ
05/19SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : holds Supervisory Board meeting
PU
05/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Now you can monitor small business performance at Sberindex..
PU
05/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Loan portfolio of housing developers at Sberbank tops RUB0...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 005 B 28 442 M 28 442 M
Net income 2020 548 B 7 773 M 7 773 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
Yield 2020 5,87%
Capitalization 4 405 B 62 456 M 62 492 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 278 574
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 279,13 RUB
Last Close Price 205,00 RUB
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-19.53%62 456
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.36%308 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%248 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.24%225 392
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%197 406
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group