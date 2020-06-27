Sberbank of Russia : provides Renaissance Construction with RUB 3 bln soft loan

Log in
06/27/2020 | 10:54am EDT

June 26, 2020, Moscow - Sberbank has provided Renaissance Construction JSC, a leading general contractor among construction organizations operating in Russia and CIS countries, with a subsidized loan totaling RUB 3 bln.

The lending meets Decree No. 582 as of April 24, 2020, approved by the Government of Russia. According to its terms, soft loans will be arranged for strategic enterprises at the rate not exceeding 5% per annum.

Under the terms of the program, the company will be able to use borrowed funds to pay wages, insurance premiums, rent premises and equipment, make repairs, purchase raw materials and components, tools, pay utility bills, transportation costs, communication services, etc.

Vladimir Sitnov, Senior Vice President, Sberbank,

'Renaissance Construction Group has been a Sberbank customer for over 20 years. The companies of the group are part of the most important construction projects in Russia for many of which Sberbank acts as the guaranteeing bank. Sberbank providing a subsidized loan as part of the program to support systemically important enterprises was a logical continuation of cooperation between our companies. The RUB 3 bln in financing is provided until March 2021.'

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 14:53:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 013 B 28 868 M 28 868 M
Net income 2020 572 B 8 198 M 8 198 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 4 367 B 62 585 M 62 628 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 278 574
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Sberbank of Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 270,26 RUB
Last Close Price 203,21 RUB
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Member-Supervisory Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA-20.23%62 585
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%282 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 158
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.81%200 840
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%199 962
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 434
