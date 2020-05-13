Log in
Sberbank: statement about the conclusion of a shareholder agreement by the shareholders of a public joint stock company

05/13/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank: statement about the conclusion of a shareholder agreement by the shareholders of a public joint stock company

13-May-2020 / 21:36 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement about the conclusion of a shareholder agreement by the shareholders of a public joint stock company
The text of the Shareholder agreement has been disclosed by the issuer at:
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=3043; www.sberbank.com
 
Attachment

Document title: Shareholder agreement
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SOMNPJFEDW
ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SBER
LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
Sequence No.: 63620
EQS News ID: 1044319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
