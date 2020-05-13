|
Sberbank: statement about the conclusion of a shareholder agreement by the shareholders of a public joint stock company
05/13/2020 | 02:40pm EDT
|
Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank: statement about the conclusion of a shareholder agreement by the shareholders of a public joint stock company
13-May-2020 / 21:36 MSK
Attachment
Document title: Shareholder agreement
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SOMNPJFEDW
|
|
|ISIN:
|US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|SBER
|LEI Code:
|549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
|Sequence No.:
|63620
|EQS News ID:
|1044319
|
|
|Sales 2020
|1 995 B
|EBIT 2020
|1 277 B
|Net income 2020
|552 B
|Debt 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|6,51%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|7,57x
|P/E ratio 2021
|4,91x
|Capi. / Sales2020
|2,06x
|Capi. / Sales2021
|1,84x
|Capitalization
|4 113 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK OF RUSSIA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Average target price
|
283,23 RUB
|Last Close Price
|
191,40 RUB
|Spread / Highest target
|
97,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
48,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
12,3%