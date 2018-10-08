Sberbank Rossii : Club of the First of Sberbank unites businesses worth more than RUB 2 tln

Six months since Club of the First was launched, 12 projects of its participants have received resources for development.

Hundreds of investors take part in the open events of Club of the First.

8 October 2018, Moscow - This April, Sberbank First announced the opening of Club of the First - a business community for the bank's premium clients, consisting of owners and leaders of large and medium-sized businesses.

The number of Sberbank's premium clients who joined Club of the First in the last six months has reached 100 people, at the same time, the total turnover of the companies headed by the club's members exceeds RUB 2 tln. These are the results of the first six months of the project which was launched in April.

Club of the First was founded by Sberbank First, Sberbank's premium banking division, to create a business leader community united by business interests. The aim of this project is to hold discussion events dedicated to self-development, personal relations, business, motivation and energy sources, the future, health, lifestyle, recreation and recovery, as well as to exchange resources between participants, hold an open dialogue and develop personal companies and businesses.

Head of Sberbank First Maria Podenko:

'We have carefully analysed the needs of our clients and found out that many of them want to participate in discussion clubs whilst remaining in their comfort zone. We choose for our premium clients the most suitable discussion and interaction formats, providing them the possibility to have a conversation in the pleasant atmosphere of a private club.'

Six months since the project was launched, Club of the First has arranged 110 events for small groups of participants, including a tour of the Pushkin Museum by its Director Maria Loshak.

Club of the First helps its members to find investments and partners: 12 projects of its participants have already gained resources to develop on its platforms. That's why the Club also organises open events such as Big Day of Investment Projects - Investment Date. Seven projects were presented to 160 investors who took part in it. More than 25 similar large meetings and events to exchange resources and knowledge are planned for next year.

CEO of Transneft EnergyLLC, participant of the Club of the First Sergey Yemelyanov:

'The Club provides a lot of incentive to develop yourself as a person and increase the interest in your business. I managed to conclude a deal with one of the Club's participant, and find a new social circle and ways to solve many issues.'

In the future, Sberbank First aims to provide its members new programmes and meeting formats that will contribute to participants' free communication and networking, as well as opening new possibilities for developing entrepreneurship in Russia.

Sberbank First is one of Sberbank's premium banking divisions. A minimum balance of 15 million roubles in Moscow or 5 million roubles in the rest of Russia is required to become a client of Sberbank First. The division has the largest premium banking network in Russia - 154 offices nationwide. Sberbank First offers its clients service at dedicated offices, personal managers, deposits with higher-than-usual rates, premium cards, lending, investment services and insurance products. For further information, please see www.sberbank.ru/sb1.