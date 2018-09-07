Sberbank Rossii : Eight-Month Profit Rises 24%, Hits Record Monthly Retail Lending

By Adam Clark

Sberbank Rossia (SBER.MZ) said Friday that its profit rose in the first eight months of its fiscal year, as its retail lending hit a record level and provisions fells.

The Russian lender said its pretax profit for the period to Aug. 31 came to 666.61 billion rubles ($9.66 billion), up 24% from the same period in 2017.

Net fee-and-commission income rose 25% to RUB278.35 billion, while net interest income climbed 6% to RUB833.64 billion.

Sberbank said that in August it made RUB304 billion in retail loans, its largest-ever amount in one month. Retail loans issued in the year-to-date have exceeded RUB2.0 trillion, while corporate loans issued stand at RUB8.6 trillion, Sberbank said.

Provision charges for the eight-month period came to RUB213.6 billion, down 5.8%. Sberbank said that in August, it took RUB41.3 billion in provisions, mainly due to the weaker ruble.

Sberbank said its core tier 1 capital as of the end of the period stood at RUB3.19 trillion, up 21% from the start of 2018.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones