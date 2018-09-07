Log in
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO (SBER)
Sberbank Rossii : Eight-Month Profit Rises 24%, Hits Record Monthly Retail Lending

09/07/2018 | 09:49am CEST

By Adam Clark

Sberbank Rossia (SBER.MZ) said Friday that its profit rose in the first eight months of its fiscal year, as its retail lending hit a record level and provisions fells.

The Russian lender said its pretax profit for the period to Aug. 31 came to 666.61 billion rubles ($9.66 billion), up 24% from the same period in 2017.

Net fee-and-commission income rose 25% to RUB278.35 billion, while net interest income climbed 6% to RUB833.64 billion.

Sberbank said that in August it made RUB304 billion in retail loans, its largest-ever amount in one month. Retail loans issued in the year-to-date have exceeded RUB2.0 trillion, while corporate loans issued stand at RUB8.6 trillion, Sberbank said.

Provision charges for the eight-month period came to RUB213.6 billion, down 5.8%. Sberbank said that in August, it took RUB41.3 billion in provisions, mainly due to the weaker ruble.

Sberbank said its core tier 1 capital as of the end of the period stood at RUB3.19 trillion, up 21% from the start of 2018.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

ChangeLast1st jan.
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO --End-of-day quote.
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO - ADR 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 996 B
EBIT 2018 1 405 B
Net income 2018 834 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,73%
P/E ratio 2018 4,60
P/E ratio 2019 4,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 3 928 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 289  RUB
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Mikhaylovich Ignatiev Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Georgy Ivanovich Luntovsky Deputy Chairman
Nadezhda Yurievna Ivanova Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO56 696
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.70%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%311 034
WELLS FARGO-4.52%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%237 750
